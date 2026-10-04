News  / 

Sunday afternoon session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference

UPDATED - Oct. 4, 2026 at 2:33 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 1:57 p.m.

Staff
 
Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing under the direction of Mac Wilberg during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning.

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing under the direction of Mac Wilberg during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. (Brian Nicholson for the Deseret News)

8 photos
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its 196th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

This blog summarizes the key points from the Sunday afternoon session, the last of four held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Follow along with our talk summaries in the blog below, or watch the session live here:

Here is a glossary of the Latter-day Saint terminology used in this blog.

General conference is broadcast in multiple languages. Here is the link to watch the session live in Spanish.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below in the KSL app.

Sunday, 02:33 pm

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — 'Christ-centered unity'

Photos

Most recent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stories

Related topics

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsReligionUtah

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  