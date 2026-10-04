Sunday afternoon session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, encouraged members to build bridges and unite in the Savior's name.

"When we join the Church of Jesus Christ, we say — humbly, gratefully and with quiet confidence — that we want to follow our beloved Savior," he said.

President Uchtdorf said he has been impressed with how much of the Savior's work while he was on earth was bringing people together despite cultural, political or religious differences.

Today, Christ continues inviting all to "come unto him." Although Satan is trying to weaken, divide and isolate God's children, President Uchtdorf said Christ's work of gathering is accelerating.

He told members they are united by a love of God and commitment to their covenants and to his gospel. President Uchtdorf said as we come closer to Christ, we will come closer to each other.

"We may not achieve perfect Christ-centered unity in this life, but the "spiritual momentum" we build here will carry us into eternity. ... Every step we take toward unity matters, however small it may seem," he said.

President Uchtdorf encouraged members to find unifying power in the sacrament. This ordinance, he told them, is the only one that is not individual but is a group ordinance where they are addressed together. He said it is a weekly reminder that they are not alone.

"The sacrament can become a fresh starting point for our personal relationship with God and for a greater Christ-centered unity in our lives," he told conferencegoers.

"Wherever you are, I invite you to join the Christ-centered unity we are trying to build. It would be incomplete without you. Please, come and see, come and help, and come and belong," President Uchtdorf said.

— Emily Ashcraft