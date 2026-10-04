General conference special: 'The New Temple Square'

SALT LAKE CITY — As a massive, multi-year renovation project nears completion, Salt Lake's Temple Square will host a six-month celebration in 2027.

But the newly constructed Visitor's Center is already open. Carole Mikita takes viewers inside the new exhibits and highlights the new sculptures and artwork inside and on the grounds of Temple Square. Visitors can listen to music and reflect on the view of the Temple in front of the Christus Statue.

They can examine an interactive replica of the temple that provides a glimpse inside. And those who make reservations can visit the "Inside a Temple" experience: a 30-minute guided tour through rooms that offers everyone a better understanding of the sacred ordinances and ceremonies that take place inside the faith's many temples. From the pioneer era to today, what The New Temple Square will mean for visitors from around the world.