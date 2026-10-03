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Saturday afternoon session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference

UPDATED - Oct. 3, 2026 at 2:22 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 3, 2026 at 1:58 p.m.

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The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its 196th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

This blog summarizes the key points from the Saturday afternoon session, the second of four held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Follow along with our talk summaries in the blog below, or watch the session live here:

Here is a glossary of the Latter-day Saint terminology used in this blog.

General conference is broadcast in multiple languages. The Spanish broadcast can be found here.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below in the KSL app.

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