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Saturday morning session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference

Posted - Oct. 3, 2026 at 9:57 a.m.

Jon Accarrino
 
People arrive for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, in Salt Lake City.

People arrive for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, in Salt Lake City. (Erin Hooley, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its 196th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

This blog summarizes the key points from the Saturday morning session, the first of four held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Follow along with our talk summaries in the blog below, or watch the session live here:

Here is a glossary of the Latter-day Saint terminology used in this blog.

General conference is being broadcast in multiple languages. Here is the link to watch the session live in Spanish.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below in the KSL app.

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