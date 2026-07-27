'Transformational' Utah, Wasatch county community program reconciling after losing grant money

PROVO — A community program operating throughout Utah and Wasatch counties is being forced to drastically scale back operations after missing out on federal grant funding, leaving organizers and participants wary of its future.

Launched in 2010, the Circles Utah Valley, Circles Heber Valley, and Circles Youth programs are operated by Community Action Services and Food Bank and act as a "mentoring self-reliance program," according to Tom Hogan, CEO of Community Action Services and Food Bank.

Participants take part in a 12-week course that covers topics such as budgeting and building social capital, while simultaneously developing skills through education and employment coaching.

"It's 12 weeks of education and exploration of where you are and where you want to go and how do you want to help yourself get there," Hogan said.

Last year alone, the programs had 350 participants. Ninety-eight people completed the 12-week course to become program leaders, and eight people graduated from the program entirely by being at 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

"We felt really successful this last year with the program, and we had every indication that funding would continue. That this was going to be the end of a three-year funding cycle, and we'd start a new three-year funding cycle, and there was a decision made that that's not our next chapter," Hogan said.

Over the past three years, the programs were sustained by the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families grant program administered by the Utah Department of Workforce Services on a three-year cycle. None of the Circles programs were selected this year.

"We're currently in the process of shrinking our Circles program. We're going to be left with just a coordinator," Hogan said.

Previously, the programs were run by a seven-person team serving Utah and Wasatch counties.

Jared Mendenhall, Utah Department of Workforce Services spokesperson, wasn't able to disclose any specifics as to why the programs weren't selected for funding, but noted that "it was a very competitive application process."

"The majority of people who applied did not receive funding," Mendenhall said.

Success stories

You don't have to go far to find an example of just how transformative the Circles program can be on someone's life.

In fact, Cody Martensen, Circles' lone remaining coordinator, himself started as a participant in the 12-week program, Hogan said.

"It's a transformational program that works," Martensen said. "It seems like another life ago now, but Circles was there as part of my recovery journey. It provided me with the opportunity, the hope, and the community I needed to change my life. It's heartbreaking to think that this program won't be available as a resource for others who want a better life for their families."

In the 15-plus years Hogan has been involved with the program, he's seen stories like Martensen's "repeated time and time again."

Moving forward

Despite the significant blow to the program, Hogan and Martensen remain committed to helping its participants.

Hogan said that for now, the programs would have to be capped at their current participants due to the staffing reduction.

"It's going to be really pared down compared to what, you know, we've done in the past ... until we can secure the next dedicated funding stream," Hogan said. "We are very hopeful that we can locate — through grants or private donations — funds to commit to hosting another one or two 12-week classes so that we can continue to help people chart their course forward."

A release from Community Action Services and Food Bank said the organization is seeking community support to keep the program afloat. Donations for the program can be made here.