Nscale touts $103 billion contracted revenue ahead of potential IPO, The Information reports

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 4:40 p.m.

 
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AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Sept 2 — Nscale is telling prospective investors it ​has about $103 billion of total contracted revenue ahead of an initial public ‌offering that could come as soon as this ⁠month, The Information ​reported on Wednesday, ⁠citing documents shared with the investors.

Reuters ‌had reported in ‌late August that Anthropic would spend $45 ⁠billion to rent ⁠AI cloud computing power from Nscale's West Virginia data center campus.

• The Nscale contracts average 5.7 years in duration, implying about $18 billion in annualized ‌contracted revenue, according to ​the documents reviewed by The Information.

• Another source familiar with the discussions cautioned that the Nscale figures are "illustrative" and not intended as a formal revenue guidance, the report said.

• Nscale, which ​is backed by Nvidia , did not ‌immediately respond ‌to ⁠a Reuters request for comment.

• The UK-based company, a cloud infrastructure provider, will deploy Nvidia's new Vera Rubin chips to ‌support Anthropic's computing ​needs as part ‌of the $45 billion ⁠deal.

(Reporting ​by Pooja Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)

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