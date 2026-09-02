Hershey names insider Dave Hulays as CFO

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Sept 2 — Hershey on Wednesday named insider and industry veteran Dave Hulays as its finance chief, as the Reese's chocolates maker navigates a tough macroeconomic environment while benefiting from robust demand and higher prices.
Hulays, who joined Hershey in 2012, takes charge from Steve Voskuil with immediate effect.
Here are some details:
• Hulays, age 54, joined Hershey as VP Finance of Canada and since has taken broader financial leadership responsibilities across the company, including the U.S. and International businesses.
• Before joining Hershey, Hulays spent nearly 15 years at Procter & Gamble in a range of commercial, supply chain and global business development roles.
• The company said outgoing-CFO Voskuil, who has led Hershey's finance organization for the past seven years, will move into the role of SVP, Strategic Projects, focused on initiatives for the CEO and board. Voskuil also announced his intent to retire in early 2027.
• Hershey, which beat second-quarter sales and profit estimates in July, has added more salty snacks such as popcorn, cheese puffs and pretzels to its Halloween range to attract health-conscious consumers.
(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)