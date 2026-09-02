Hershey names insider Dave Hulays as CFO

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Sept 2 — Hershey on Wednesday named insider and industry ​veteran Dave Hulays as its finance chief, as the Reese's chocolates maker navigates a ‌tough macroeconomic environment while benefiting from robust demand and ⁠higher prices.

Hulays, who joined ​Hershey in 2012, ⁠takes charge from Steve Voskuil with immediate ‌effect.

Here are some ‌details:

• Hulays, age 54, joined Hershey as ⁠VP Finance of Canada ⁠and since has taken broader financial leadership responsibilities across the company, including the U.S. and International businesses.

• Before joining Hershey, Hulays spent nearly 15 years at Procter & Gamble ‌in a range of ​commercial, supply chain and global business development roles.

• The company said outgoing-CFO Voskuil, who has led Hershey's finance organization for the past seven years, will move into the role of SVP, Strategic Projects, focused on initiatives ​for the CEO and board. Voskuil also ‌announced his intent ‌to ⁠retire in early 2027.

• Hershey, which beat second-quarter sales and profit estimates in July, has added more salty snacks such as popcorn, ‌cheese puffs and pretzels ​to its Halloween range ‌to attract health-conscious ⁠consumers.

(Reporting ​by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh ​Kuber)