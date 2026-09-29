Tips for choosing flooring you'll love for years to come

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Want to give your home a fresh new look? You might be surprised by how much of a difference your floors can make. Flooring can help set the mood of a room, complement your color palette, and even change how light and spacious a space feels.

With so many colors, materials, textures and styles to choose from, finding the right flooring can feel like a big decision. These tips can help you narrow down your options and find a floor that works with both your home and your style.

Tips for choosing the right flooring

Start with a mood board

Not sure where to begin? Collect photos of rooms, colors, textures, and flooring styles you love. You may start to notice a pattern in what catches your eye. From there, choose a flooring style where you can build the rest of your room around.

Think about the whole home

Flooring doesn't have to match perfectly from room to room, but choosing colors and undertones that complement each other can help your home feel more cohesive. Think about how different flooring styles will work together, especially in adjoining spaces.

Photo: ronstik - stock.adobe.com

Pay attention to natural light

Natural light can change how flooring looks throughout the day. Before making a decision, bring samples into the space and check them in both bright and low light to see how the color and finish change.

Consider how you want the room to feel

Light flooring can help a space feel bright and open, while deeper tones can add warmth and a more grounded feel. Texture, pattern, and material can also influence the overall mood of a room, so think beyond color when choosing your floor.

Balance your textures

Think about how your flooring will work with the textures and patterns already in your space. If your furniture and décor feature bold colors and multiple patterns, a simpler floor can help balance the room. On the other hand, if your furnishings are more understated, a flooring style with added texture or visual interest can help bring the room to life.

Put your ideas into action

If you've been thinking about refreshing your floors, now is a great time to get started. RC Willey's Semi-Annual Flooring Event runs through Oct. 6, with special pricing from top flooring manufacturers for 10 days only.

Explore one of the largest selections of quality carpet and flooring in the country, with options for every style, space, and lifestyle. You'll also find great warranty options from trusted brands, including select styles with lifetime stain protection and 120-day satisfaction warranties.

Don't miss the lowest prices of the season on flooring at RC Willey.