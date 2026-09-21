7 reasons fall is the best season to visit Cedar City

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

It's official — but not surprising. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the nation's favorite season overall is fall. People love the slower pace, the cooler temperatures, the changing colors and all the other comforts that come with it.

Now imagine enjoying all of that in a charming Southern Utah town surrounded by mountains, trails and plenty to see and do.

If you thought you loved fall before, just wait until you experience it in Cedar City. It might just become your new favorite fall getaway.

Here are seven reasons why.

The crowds are thinning out

Summer is a busy travel season in Cedar City, but once school is back in session and the summer rush starts to fade, the area gets a little more breathing room.

That means you can explore the town, hit the trails and take in the scenery without quite as many people around. You still get everything the city has to offer — just with a little more room to enjoy it.

Photo: Maria Twitchell, Visit Cedar City

The entertainment is still going strong

Cedar City doesn't shut down when summer ends. The Utah Shakespeare Festival continues into the fall, and you can also catch live symphony and orchestra performances at the Heritage Center Theater.

So you can build a fall getaway around both outdoor adventures and a night out.

The leaves put on a show of their own

The fall colors alone are worth the trip.

Because of the area's changes in elevation, the leaves don't all change at once, giving visitors a longer window to see the colors. Look for fall foliage around Brian Head, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Kanarra Falls and even closer to town.

You don't have to go far to find a good view.

Cooler temperatures make you want to be outside

After a hot summer, fall is a welcome change. According to Weather Spark, Cedar City's average temperature is 62 degrees Fahrenheit in September and 50 degrees in October.

That's ideal weather for hiking, walking, exploring and spending more time outside.

Photo: Maria Twitchell, Visit Cedar City

There's plenty to do — often without spending a dime

Cedar Breaks National Monument is located just 21 miles outside of town and is a must for your travel itinerary. As one Google reviewer said, it's a "must see location while visiting Southern Utah. Just as amazing as the nearby national parks and a lot less busy."

If you want an activity that's absolutely free and still going to be worthwhile, you've got plenty of hiking trail options. Some top picks include:

Aspen Mirror Lake

Alpine Pond

Brian Head Town Trail

Cedar Canyon

Manzanita

Timber Creek Overlook

For those who prefer to drive, Visit Cedar City's mapped-out Fall Color Loop highlights some of the area's best autumn scenery.

Photo: Maria Twitchell, Visit Cedar City

Local fall traditions will win you over

Fall in Cedar City comes with some pretty fun local traditions.

Harvest season brings farmers' markets, festivals and events you won't find just anywhere. You can watch sheep parade through town at the Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival, hunt for creative displays at the Scarecrow Festival in nearby Parowan or head up to Brian Head Resort for Oktoberfest.

And, of course, fall wouldn't be fall without a pumpkin patch. Add in the seasonal produce, local events and plenty of excuses to spend an afternoon outside, and you've got a pretty good reason to visit Cedar City in October.

Come for the small-town charm

One of Cedar City's biggest advantages is that you don't need a packed itinerary to enjoy a visit.

Wander around town. Grab a meal. Take a scenic drive. Spend an afternoon on a trail. Or leave some time open and see where the day takes you.

With smaller crowds, cooler temperatures and plenty of places to explore, fall is a good time to experience Cedar City at a more relaxed pace.

Photo: Maria Twitchell, Visit Cedar City

Plan your Cedar City fall getaway today

Now that you've got your reasons to visit, all that's left to do is start planning. Visit Cedar City offers visitor guides, suggested itineraries, lodging information, FAQs and more to help you put together your trip.

Whether you're looking for outdoor recreation, live entertainment or a few quiet days away, you'll find plenty of ways to spend a fall weekend in Cedar City.

And as Visit Cedar City says, "Travel safe, take lots of pictures."