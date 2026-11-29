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While the top five teams in the AP Top 25 look likely to hold steady, changes are probably in store for the rest of the top 10 after No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 UCLA lost their rivalry week games.

Alabama lost 30-23 to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, which may drop the Crimson Tide out of the top 10. At the very least, it's likely to topple the Tide from No. 6 in the College Football Playoff to the bubble.

UCLA followed last week's triple-overtime loss at Michigan with a 45-10 beatdown by USC, which could set the Bruins up for a big fall. That would allow No. 11 BYU, No. 12 Indiana and No. 13 Iowa to move up.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Miami all posted lopsided wins, while No. 5 Texas posted a workmanlike win over Texas A&M. No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 9 Texas Tech also recorded solid wins, which should make for promotions thanks to Alabama's upset.

Stick around for more on the road to the CFP, voter Q&A and live updates when the latest AP Top 25 poll drops at 2 p.m. EST.

Here's what to know:

By MAURA CAREY

Auburn delivered a blow to Alabama's playoff hopes on Saturday night, winning its second top-10 matchup of the season with a 30-23 takedown of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama entered the week with a path to the SEC championship game and a shot at a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. With a new 9-3 record, the Tide's playoff outlook is suddenly murky.

Two fourth-quarter turnovers from Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell and running back Daniel Hill helped Auburn to its first Iron Bowl victory since 2019.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Top 25 voters are writers and broadcasters who cover college football.

AP employees do not vote, but they do choose the voters, and they seek wide representation from all over the country. This season, there are 70 voters.

The focus begins with voter representation in states with a Bowl Subdivision school, and the total number of voters from each state increases with the number of FBS teams. There are also spots reserved for national voters.

The AP allows broad latitude for voters to determine their rankings. They are urged to base their votes on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation (except, of course, for the always provocative preseason poll); to avoid regional bias, for or against; to pay attention to head-to-head results; and to make significant changes if desired.