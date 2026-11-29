SALT LAKE CITY — It was rivalry weekend, and there was plenty of drama that played out throughout the weekend — and a lot of blowouts, too.

With Alabama and UCLA falling victim to their rival, it opens up the door for a new-look ranking, so let's jump into it.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press, which will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Monday afternoon.

1. Utah

It was against a lackluster West Virginia defense, but Utah showcased how quickly it can put points on the board, especially with Devon Dampier leading the charge. He threw for five touchdowns and Utah looked good in all phases of the game en route to an undefeated regular season.

2. Georgia

Georgia left no doubt on the field and quickly put away rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are hitting a good rhythm and will be a favorite to win it all.

3. Notre Dame

For a very brief moment, Syracuse looked like it might give Notre Dame a test — and then just as quickly was overwhelmed. The Fighting Irish will not sit and wait to see where they land in the College Football Playoff.

4. Miami

Darian Mensah put on a shot against a Boston College team looking to secure a bowl. Mensah threw for 431 yards and five touchdowns to remind people he's still a worthy contender for the Heisman — though it's looking more like a two-man race at this point.

5. Texas

Texas remains a confusing team. On one hand, the Texas defense is pretty elite, but on the other hand the offense struggles to consistently score — and only managed one touchdown Friday night against Texas A&M. The resume speaks for itself, but they're anything but a guarantee.

6. Wake Forest

Against a good Duke defense, Wake Forest continued its offensive showcase to claim a 31-7 win. The Demon Deacons remain one of the most dangerous teams in the top 10, but will see how they stack up with Miami again in the ACC championship game.

7. Tennessee

It took Tennessee a minute to get established against Vanderbilt, but a 20-point second quarter did the trick. The Vols get the bump up in the rankings with others losing around them.

8. Texas Tech

With a Big 12 championship berth on the line, Texas Tech didn't look the part against TCU in the first quarter and trailed by double digits. But a 27-point swing in the second quarter changed everything. The Red Raiders have been one of the hotter teams in the Big 12 with the change to Tommy Castellanos, and now they'll get a chance at Utah.

9. Indiana

There was never really a question for Indiana this weekend but the win over USC is looking better at least.

10. BYU

Finally, the Cougars looked like the team they've always be capable of being this season. And to just take control in the second half was a good sign for a team that was squarely on the bubble of a playoff bid. At this point, it feels like they should be a lock, but they have to sit around and wait.

In consideration (alphabetical): Liberty, New Mexico, North Dakota State, Oklahoma State, Toledo, UTSA

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.

Think you can do better? Create your own Top 25 ballot with the KSL Sports Fan Top 25 poll here.