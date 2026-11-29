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Ask an AI chatbot what the Oscar frontrunner is for best animated feature and the answer is "Wildwood." That's a bit ironic, since the film is defiantly anti-AI, using 233 puppets with 142,030 interchangeable facial expressions shot across 132 hand-built sets.

"It is an incredibly laborious, painstaking, tedious, horrible way to make a movie," Travis Knight, the film's director, told CNN. "But it's a very human way to make a movie."

"Wildwood" was released in October and follows Prue, a headstrong teen girl who sets off into an enchanted forest to find her kidnapped baby brother.

Knight's film studio, Oregon-based Laika Studios, has specialized in the lost art of stop-motion animation for two decades. It was behind the 2009 breakout hit "Coraline," on which Knight was lead animator, and the Oscar-nominated "Kubo and the Two Strings," which he directed.

"Making a stop-motion film in this era (is) a quiet act of rebellion," said Knight, Laika's CEO and co-founder. "We've always been fighting against the tide."

But it's also expensive and time-consuming. Knight said he knows that, like all Hollywood animators, he's on a collision course with cheaper technology. And he doesn't believe AI and stop motion should blend creatively.

"If… the world is like, 'no… we're not interested in what you're doing,' we have no choice but to listen," Knight said.

"Wildwood" opened at the box office in line with other Laika offerings that went on to be successful, but the stakes are higher now because this is the studio's biggest-budgeted film ever. Laika hasn't released figures, but some industry observers have estimated it at $100 million before marketing costs. So far, it has generated about $80 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Knight said Laika has been here before.

"It's a mixed bag," he told CNN. "We've had some commercial success and then we've had some commercial failures. I don't think we've had artistic failures."

With "Wildwood," he is playing the long game at the box office. The film is getting Oscar buzz that could bring new audiences he hopes connect with the human themes of the story and its handcrafted art.

"A computer has never fallen in love, a computer has never had its heart broken," Knight said. "It can do an approximation, but there's no soul behind it and I just think people feel the difference."

A 16-year journey

Knight, who is the 53-year-old son of Nike co-founder Phil Knight (an early investor in Laika), said he has about 16 years riding on the world's collective response to "Wildwood."

He got word of author Colin Meloy's novel of the same name before it was published in 2011, then developed it over time while making other films including Transformers spinoff "Bumblebee." Knight then spent five years shooting and editing "Wildwood" even while making other films for Hollywood studios (he directed Amazon MGM's "Masters of the Universe" simultaneously).

A lot happened to Knight since 2011 to bring him closer to the film's theme of love and loss.

"Children are born, they grow," said Knight, whose infant voiced baby cries in the film, captured during diaper changes.

"I lost people," Knight continued. "It made the thematic core of the movie really resonate."

"Wildwood" used 2,804 individual stop-motion shots — as many as 24 per second in some cases — as artists adjust details as small as eye movement using an X-acto blade. The shots are digitally enhanced to create movement, like when the protagonist flies on the back of an eagle and an epic battle scene involving a coyote army.

"As clean and beautiful as it is, it still has a real sense of tactility, and you can feel the human hand in it," said Brad Schiff, Laika's head of animation.

Can stop motion survive AI?

Artificial intelligence has rocked Hollywood, but it has also been quietly embraced. Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine lent their distinctive voices to be replicated by Eleven Labs, an AI audio and voice company. Ben Affleck sold his AI post-production company to Netflix for $587 million.

London's Particle 6 shook up Hollywood even further when it marketed a so-called AI "actor," Tilly Norwood, for use in commercial films.

"I see it as an alternative, as an addition to the existing traditional industry because we're going to be telling stories that are more niche stories, stories that otherwise wouldn't get funded," Particle 6 founder Eline Van der Velden told CNN in August. "I'm not going to deny there'll be a transition, but that's why I'm retooling and re-skilling people."

Even Laika is not shy about having expanded its own digital department over the years, but insists it's only to complement handcrafted art.

"We're not going to make 3,000 characters" for a battle scene, said Deb Cook, who created the costumes for "Wildwood." "I don't think (AI) creates tools that are useful for future thinking, future creativity. I think that's what comes from human minds."

But as the tide turns in Hollywood, Knight said he's still determined to swim against it. He said "Coraline" was misunderstood by corporate Hollywood 17 years ago and still became a hit. He encountered the same pushback on "Wildwood."

"('Coraline') was too dark, too intense… it's too weird, it's stop motion," Knight said of the studio feedback. "It was funny to then be 20 years later after all the… success that we've had, we were effectively in the exact same position" with "Wildwood."

Laika is diversifying itself — it's currently making its first live-action film alongside Emma Stone's production company. But for now, handcrafted art will be the company's beating heart, as long as the audience shows up.

"We will continue until we can't any longer, but on some level that's not really up to us," Knight said.