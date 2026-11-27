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Two American Airlines Boeing 737s clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

American Airlines flight 638, bound for Dallas, was preparing to take off when the pilot reported the plane's wing came in contact with American flight 2152, headed to Chicago, that was next in line, according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by ATC.com.

"Yes sir, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us," the pilot told controllers.

As a result, the control tower told a different plane arriving at the airport to abort its landing and other arriving airplanes were warned they could be delayed.

No injuries were reported after the 5:10 p.m., ET incident, the FAA told CNN in a statement.

The winglet, which is the outermost part of the wing that curves up, was broken off of one of the planes, according to the ATC audio.

"We got debris off our right… the whole winglet is there," one pilot told the tower.

Once airport operations workers recovered the sheered off wingtip, both planes were able to taxi to the gate.

The aircraft have been removed from service for inspection, American Airlines told CNN in a statement.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible," the airline said.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

The collision happened just off of Runway 19, the longest runway at DCA and one of the busiest in the country.

In January 2025, the area near the airport was the site of the deadliest commercial aviation accident in the United States in decades when an American Airlines regional jet preparing to land and a US Army helicopter collided, killing 67 people.

Friday's incident comes as roughly 6 million Americans are projected to fly domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to AAA.

CNN has reached out to Reagan Washington National Airport for more information.