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NASSAU, Bahamas — Sam Lewis scored 21 points, Elijah Gertrude added 17 off the bench, and No. 2 Virginia defeated Xavier 83-71 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis Signature Series.

Virginia built a 19-point lead early in the second half but several times Xavier was able to cut the deficit to single digits.

A 3-pointer by Tru Washington got the Musketeers within 70-61 near the five-minute mark but Gertrude answered with back-to-back 3s, putting the Cavaliers up by 15 points.

Chance Westry drew Xavier within 78-69 with a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark, before Lewis' well-timed 3 gave Virginia a 12-point cushion with 1:25 remaining.

Thijs De Ridder had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Chance Mallory collected 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Cavaliers (9-0).

Mike Nwoko scored 15 points, Gabriel Pozzato 12 and Westry 10 for Xavier (6-2).

Virginia outscored Xavier 18-3 in a five-minute stretch late in the first half, leading to a 42-27 halftime lead. The Cavaliers shot 56% overall and made six 3-pointers. They held Xavier to 39% shooting and had a 23-10 advantage on the boards.

De Ridder opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a three-point play, helping the Cavaliers extend their lead to 48-29.

For the game, Virginia shot 51% while the Musketeers were 5 for 22 from 3-point distance and missed 11 free throws.

Virginia: The Cavaliers host Kentucky on Wednesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Xavier: The Musketeers host Texas Southern on Wednesday.

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