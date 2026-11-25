Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — A leaky roof has delayed the start of the second half of Wednesday's college basketball game between No. 2 Virginia and Marquette at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

The Cavaliers led 25-23 at the break. The teams had been warming up while the second half was put on hold as event staff dealt with a leak in the roof of Imperial Arena, a converted ballroom that has hosted basketball games and concerts for years at the Atlantis resort.

It's unclear when the second half will begin.

Virginia and Marquette join Texas A&M and Xavier in rotating through a two-day set of doubleheader matchups. Atlantis is also hosting a four-team tournament this week with No. 24 Memphis, Mississippi State, Penn State and Wake Forest.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full men's basketball coverage here