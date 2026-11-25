PROVO — One of the most winningest graduating classes in BYU history will take the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the final time on Saturday.

Before the Cougars take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, 21 players will be honored for their contributions to the BYU football program in what should be their final game at home.

This "senior day" celebration is not just for the graduating seniors on the Cougars roster, as it will feature players who are juniors that could be headed to the NFL or players eligible for the NCAA's new "five-for-five" rule.

Key seniors that BYU will honor include Evan Johnson, Andrew Gentry, Bruce Mitchell, Isaiah Glasker, Keanu Tanuvasa, Sonny Makasini, and Bodie Schoonover. Many of these players spent their entire college career in Provo with Gentry and Tanuvasa transferring in before playing two seasons for the Cougars.

Others, such as LJ Martin, Cade Uluave, Raider Damuni, and Tiger Bachmeier, are four players on the roster who could stay for another year due to new eligibility rules on college athletes receiving a fifth year.

"We are going to do a senior farewell just in case," Sitake said. "If they come back, great, they get two blankets and get recognized twice. We're going to honor 21 guys, and then hopefully we get some of those guys back."

Faletau Satuala will be recognized despite being a junior due to how he grades out as a potential NFL prospect. Satuala currently projects as a mid-round draft pick across various NFL Draft sites.

"There are some guys that have their future to consider in the NFL," Sitake said. "Once we get the grades back from the NFL and we're able to see where they project them, then making decisions that's best for them and their family, and then just working with them."

While the future of several players remains uncertain, Saturday provides an opportunity to reflect on what this group has meant to BYU over the last several seasons.

Many of the players that will be recognized on Saturday are from the 2022 or 2023 recruiting class, and they arrived on campus when the program began its transition from an Independent to the Big 12.

Since then, the Cougars have gone 45-18, establishing themselves as a contender while navigating the challenges of a new conference and the ever-changing landscape of college football.

Players like Glasker and Mitchell have been part of that entire journey. They have experienced the transition into the Big 12, the growing expectations surrounding the program, and the work required to turn BYU into a team capable of competing at the highest level.

Sitake has seen those players develop throughout their time in Provo, but he also recognizes that their contributions extend beyond what they have accomplished on the field.

"I'm just really proud of all of them," Sitake said. "Looking at what they've been through, you know, guys like Isaiah Glasker and Bruce Mitchell and those guys that have been here through a lot. I mean, they've seen us basically entering into the Big 12."

For Sitake, the opportunity to recognize this group is about more than celebrating wins and individual accomplishments. It is also about acknowledging the leadership and influence these players have had on the program and the people around them.

"This is a really cool moment to honor the seniors and not just for what they've done for us on the field, but off the field, the leadership, the things that they've done for the program, things that I've learned from them," Sitake said.

That impact has been felt both on the field and in the foundation of what Sitake has built.

One of the players that made an immense impact on the program is Martin. Martin has collected a variety of accolades during his time as a Cougar and will leave as one of the best running backs that BYU has ever had. When asked about his future at BYU, Martin said, "This is probably my last time."

"Played four years here, so had a lot of fun, had a lot of great times," Martin said.

Damuni, who could still have another year of eligibility, is also looking forward to what could be his final opportunity to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

"I'm so grateful for my time here at BYU, and so being able to play in LaVell Edwards Stadium for the last time this season is something that I'm looking forward to this year," Damuni said.

Like several of his teammates, Damuni has not made a decision about his future. He plans to weigh his options with his family and the coaching staff before determining what comes next.

"Not really thinking about that right now, but definitely aware of it and going to have a lot of conversations with my wife, with my family, with Coach Kalani, and see what's best for me and make a decision based off of that," Damuni said.

Sitake understands that the decisions facing these players are significant, especially with professional opportunities and additional eligibility potentially available. Rather than pressure them into making a decision based on what is best for the team, he wants them to prioritize their futures.

"The worst thing that can happen is that they stay and wish they were gone in the NFL or that they were gone and wish they stayed," Sitake said. "I think the best way to handle this is for us to think about what's best for them first, and then we'll adjust as a team."

Regardless of how many players decide to return, Saturday will mark an important moment for a group that has helped shape BYU football over the last five seasons.