LAWRENCE, Kan. — With its season hanging in the balance, BYU found a way to survive.

The Cougars overcame a poor offensive start and a late missed field goal to come away with a 31-29 triple overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

BYU got into field goal range late in the game and had a chance to win it with a field goal as time expired, but placekicker Matthias Dunn's attempt sailed wide left to send the game into overtime.

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall ran in a touchdown for a quick score in the first overtime period, and the Cougars answered with Bear Bachmeier's second rushing touchdown of the game.

With running back LJ Martin lined up in the Wildcat formation to start the second overtime period, he faked a pitch to Bachmeier and dashed his way to the end zone for an 11-yard score. The Cougars, however, missed the 2-point conversion after Bachmeier's pass was deflected.

With the game on the line, Marshall then made a tight 20-yard touchdown throw on fourth down, hitting Nahzae Cox for the score. The Jayhawks were unable to get the walk-off win with a missed 2-point try of their own.

In the third and final overtime, Marshall fumbled the ball while scrambling to his right, giving the Cougars a chance to win. On BYU's possession, Bachmeier darted a pass to Jojo Phillips in the corner of the end zone to give the Cougars the win.

A strong defensive performance kept BYU afloat while the offense sputtered in the first half. A pair of interceptions in the third quarter helped jumpstart the Cougars' offense, and BYU utilized the short field to take a 10-point lead.

A controversial call came in the fourth quarter when replay review overturned a call on the field in which Legend Glasker was ruled down before the ball came loose. The review showed Glasker lost control before his arm went down, but there was questions as to whether he had control of the ball before losing it.

The play gave Kansas life, but were against the odds facing fourth down. BYU brought the blitz and the Jawhawks got the matchup they wanted, but Marshall hit Cam Pickett for a game-tying touchdown on a 24-yard pass.

BYU got into field goal range and had a chance to win it with a game-winning field goal as time expired, but Dunn's kick sailed wide left to send the game into overtime.

This story will be updated.