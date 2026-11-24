Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

As college football's regular season winds down, the ACC, Pac-12 and Conference USA already have the matchups for their league title games set.

Elsewhere: chaos.

Six teams are still alive in the Big Ten. There's a four-way tie atop the Mid-American Conference. Another league could end up with an eight-way tie for the second spot in its title game. Read on to find out which one.

(All records listed are conference records.)

Standings: Miami (8-0) and Wake Forest (7-1) have clinched spots in the ACC title game.

Betting favorite: Miami.

Standings: UTSA (6-1), Memphis (5-2), East Carolina (5-2), North Texas (5-2), Florida Atlantic (4-3), Tulsa (4-3), UAB (4-3), Tulane (4-3), Army (4-3).

Final week: On Friday, UTSA hosts Tulsa and Memphis hosts Temple. On Saturday, East Carolina hosts FAU, Rice hosts Army, South Florida hosts Tulane and North Texas hosts UAB.

Scenarios:

— UTSA can make the title game with a win. The only way the Roadrunners wouldn't clinch a spot is if they lose and at least two teams from the Memphis-ECU-North Texas trio win. And even then, UTSA would have a chance to advance via a computer metrics tiebreaker.

— Memphis can clinch a spot with a win, provided North Texas loses and FAU or UTSA wins. The only way Memphis doesn't get at least into a metrics tiebreaker is if the Tigers lose and either ECU or North Texas wins.

— North Texas can clinch a spot with a win and losses by both Memphis and ECU. If the Mean Green lose, they'd need Memphis and ECU to lose as well to stay in play for the metrics tiebreaker.

— East Carolina can clinch a spot with a win and losses by both Memphis and North Texas. If the Pirates lose, they'd need Memphis and North Texas to lose as well to stay in play for the metrics tiebreaker.

— The three-loss teams can stay in play for a metrics tiebreaker only if Memphis, ECU and North Texas all lose. If that happens, there could be as many as eight teams tied for second.

— All of the above assumes no teams from this league are in the playoff rankings this week. If anyone is ranked, that could take priority in the tiebreaker process, behind head-to-head but ahead of the computer metrics.

Betting favorite: Memphis.

Standings: Utah (8-0), Texas Tech (7-1), BYU (6-2). Utah has clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Final week: On Thursday, Texas Tech hosts TCU. On Saturday, BYU hosts Cincinnati.

Scenarios: If BYU wins and Texas Tech loses, BYU would make the title game based on the common opponents tiebreaker. Otherwise, Texas Tech goes to the title game.

Betting favorite: Utah.

Standings: UCLA (7-1), Indiana (6-2), Iowa (6-2), Oregon (6-2), Southern California (5-3), Ohio State (5-3).

Final week: On Friday, Iowa hosts Nebraska and Wisconsin hosts Minnesota. On Saturday, Ohio State hosts Michigan, Northwestern hosts Illinois, UCLA hosts USC, Maryland hosts Penn State, Rutgers hosts Michigan State, Indiana hosts Purdue and Oregon hosts Washington. It's possible all those games could matter because in-conference strength of schedule is part of the tiebreaker system.

Scenarios:

— UCLA is in with a win, or with losses by any two of Indiana, Iowa and Oregon. The Bruins can also make it with a loss and wins by Iowa and Oregon — if Indiana loses.

— If UCLA and Oregon lose while Indiana and Iowa win, UCLA still gets in if either Minnesota or Ohio State wins.

— If UCLA and Oregon lose while Indiana and Iowa win, and Minnesota and Ohio State lose, UCLA would need Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State to all win. Then the second spot in the title game (against Indiana) would be decided by a computer rankings tiebreaker between UCLA and Iowa.

— Oregon is in with a win in every scenario except one: If UCLA and Indiana lose and Iowa wins, then the Ducks would be left out even if they beat Washington. (The title game would be UCLA-Iowa.)

— Oregon can advance with a loss if Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin also lose and UCLA wins.

— Oregon can advance with a loss if Indiana, Iowa and Ohio State lose and Wisconsin and UCLA win. If this same scenario unfolds but with Ohio State winning, then Oregon would need either a win by Michigan State or wins by Rutgers and Penn State to advance.

— Indiana qualifies with a win and losses by at least two of Iowa, Oregon and UCLA. A loss eliminates Indiana.

— If Indiana wins and Oregon and Iowa do as well, the Hoosiers can make the title game if UCLA loses and Minnesota beats Wisconsin.

— Iowa is in with a win if Indiana and either Oregon or UCLA lose. Or if the Hawkeyes and Indiana win but Oregon loses and UCLA wins.

— If Iowa, Indiana and Oregon all win, the Hawkeyes can make it if UCLA loses and Wisconsin wins. Iowa can also qualify via the rankings tiebreaker mentioned above with UCLA — or if UCLA doesn't get the wins it needs from Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State in that scenario.

— USC qualifies with a win and losses by Oregon, Indiana and Iowa. That's the only scenario for the Trojans.

— Ohio State needs even more help. The Buckeyes can make it if eight games go their way: Ohio State, UCLA, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Maryland win, and Oregon, Indiana and Iowa lose.

Betting favorite: Oregon.

Standings: Liberty (7-0) and Jacksonville State (6-1) have clinched spots in the title game. The question is who will have home field.

Final week: On Saturday, Western Kentucky hosts Kennesaw State, Missouri State hosts Liberty and Delaware hosts Jacksonville State.

Scenarios:

— If Jacksonville State wins, Liberty loses and Kennesaw State wins, the title game will be at Jacksonville State. If Liberty wins or Jacksonville State loses, Liberty hosts.

Betting favorite: Liberty.

Standings: Toledo (6-1), Buffalo (6-1), Ohio (6-1), Western Michigan (6-1), Miami, Ohio (5-2).

Final week: On Tuesday, WMU hosts Miami and Eastern Michigan hosts Kent State. On Friday, Ohio hosts Toledo and Akron hosts Buffalo. On Saturday, Ball State hosts Central Michigan and Bowling Green hosts Massachusetts. The race could come down to that last day even though the contenders would be done playing.

Scenarios:

— WMU is in with a win, or with a loss if Toledo wins and Buffalo loses.

— If WMU, Toledo and Buffalo all lose, WMU advances only if EMU, CMU and Bowling Green all win.

— Ohio is in with a win unless WMU and Buffalo both win.

— Toledo is in with a win if WMU or Buffalo loses. If all three of those teams win, Toledo advances if Ball State also wins, or if EMU, CMU and UMass all win.

— Toledo can get in with a loss if WMU and Buffalo lose and both EMU and Ball State win.

— Buffalo is eliminated with a loss. It advances with a win if Toledo or WMU loses. If all three of those teams win, Buffalo advances if Kent State and CMU win, or if EMU, CMU and Bowling Green all win.

— Miami needs to win and have Toledo and Buffalo lose to have any chance. If that happens, the RedHawks advance with a Kent State win, or if EMU, CMU and UMass all win.

Betting favorite: WMU.

Standings: New Mexico (6-1), North Dakota State (6-2), Wyoming (6-2), Air Force (5-2), UNLV (5-2).

Final week: On Friday, New Mexico hosts Air Force. On Saturday, UNLV hosts Nevada. NDSU and Wyoming have completed their conference schedules.

Scenarios:

(these assume no Mountain West teams are in the playoff rankings this week)

— If UNLV loses, the title game is New Mexico vs. NDSU.

— If UNLV and New Mexico win, New Mexico advances to the title game and the second slot is decided by computer rankings.

— If UNLV wins and New Mexico loses, there would be a five-way tie for first decided by computer rankings.

Betting favorite: New Mexico.

Standings: San Diego State (5-2) will play at Boise State (6-1) in the Pac-12 title game.

Betting favorite: Boise State.

Standings: Georgia (8-1), Alabama (6-2), Tennessee (6-2), Texas (6-2). Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC title game.

Final week: On Friday, Mississippi hosts Mississippi State and Texas A&M hosts Texas. On Saturday, Arkansas hosts LSU, Missouri hosts Oklahoma, Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee and Alabama hosts Auburn.

Scenarios:

— Texas is in with a win in all scenarios except one: If Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State all win, then Alabama qualifies.

— Alabama can also qualify with a win and losses by Texas and Tennessee. If the Crimson Tide lose, they can make it only if Texas and Tennessee lose and Oklahoma wins.

— Tennessee qualifies with a win and a loss by Texas. If the Volunteers lose, they can make it only if Texas and Alabama lose and Missouri wins.

Betting favorite: Georgia.

Standings: Georgia Southern (6-1) and James Madison (5-2) are atop the East Division. Louisiana Tech has already won the West.

Final week: On Saturday, Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana Tech and James Madison hosts Coastal Carolina.

Scenarios:

— If Georgia Southern wins, the title game is Louisiana Tech at Georgia Southern.

— If Louisiana Tech and James Madison win, the title game is James Madison at Louisiana Tech.

— If Louisiana Tech and Coastal Carolina win, the title game is Georgia Southern at Louisiana Tech.

Betting favorite: Louisiana Tech.

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