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Houston jumped to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll on Monday after marquee wins against Florida and Kansas, Michigan State and Duke dropped out of the top 10 and defending national champion Michigan dropped out entirely in a major shakeup of the rankings.

The Cougars climbed seven spots to No. 1 after winning three times in as many days to win the Players Era 8 tournament championship in Las Vegas. That run included taking down the then-No. 1 Gators in the semifinals, then beating the then-No. 11 Jayhawks in a title matchup of Big 12 foes.

Houston (6-0) claimed 55 of 59 first-place votes to snatch the top spot over Virginia after a week that saw four of the top five teams lose. It marks Houston's 12th week at No. 1 under 13th-year coach Kelvin Sampson, surpassing program's total number (11) in its history before his arrival for the 2014-15 season.

The Cavaliers (7-0) received the other four first-place votes in rising two spots as the only top-5 team to avoid a loss last week.

Florida fell two spots to No. 3, while Illinois jumped six spots to No. 4 after its 21-point win at Duke. Texas Tech moved up four spots to No. 5.

UCLA, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee and UConn rounded out the top 10.

The Blue Devils took the week's biggest tumble, falling 11 spots to No. 16, while Michigan State fell nine spots to No. 11 after losing at Tennessee.

No. 23 Indiana and No. 24 Memphis were the new arrivals in the poll, knocking Michigan and Arkansas out.

Only four teams remained in their poll spot from a week ago.

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