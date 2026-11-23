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The Cincinnati Zoo reopened its Hippo Cove Monday with new protective measures following the death of its beloved hippo Fiona last week.

Fiona died on Thursday, days after ingesting a zoo visitor's hat that accidentally landed inside her habitat. The hat was tossed into the air in front of the enclosure and caught by a ceiling fan that catapulted it through a 1-foot gap above the viewing windows.

Before reopening the hippo enclosure, the zoo installed new netting above the viewing windows and removed all ceiling fans in the area, according to a Monday statement.

"Even though the habitat already met strict standards set by the (Association of Zoos and Aquariums), we made some modifications to guard against something like this ever happening again," Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said in the statement.

The zoo's other hippos have been getting extra care and are behaving normally following the incident, the statement added.

The hippos currently living in Hippo Cove include Fiona's mother, 27-year-old Bibi, 23-year-old Tucker and Fiona's 4-year-old brother Fritz.

The Cincinnati Zoo was last accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2025. The accreditation process includes an examination of the institution's entire operation, "including animal welfare, veterinary care, conservation, education, guest services, physical facilities, safety, staffing, finance, and governing body," according to the organization.

"Nothing was of concern for the hippo habitat in the inspection report. It seems like it was a freak event that couldn't have been foreseen," Association of Zoos and Aquariums President Dan Ashe said in the zoo's statement. "Our hearts go out to all the professionals at the Cincinnati Zoo. I know they are devasted by this."

Fiona rose to fame in 2017 after she was born six weeks prematurely, at a record-low weight of only 29 pounds. Hippos are typically born closer to 100 pounds, but Fiona managed to survive against all odds.

A post-mortem exam revealed that the hat was in the middle of her small intestine, 25 feet beyond the stomach and 50 feet from the end of her intestine, the zoo said Friday.

"The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible. No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success," Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, said.