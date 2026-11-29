POCATELLO – An iconic Christmastime fundraiser has begun, and it needs as many volunteers as it can get.

On Nov. 3, the Salvation Army in Pocatello began its 2026 Red Kettle Campaign, in which volunteers stand outside various locations and ring bells to collect donations for charitable causes. The fundraiser's coordinator said that the more people who sign up to volunteer to ring those bells, the more people will benefit this holiday season.

"Volunteers are absolutely very crucial to the success of the Salvation Army," said Jana Phillips, the campaign coordinator for the Pocatello area.

Phillips explained that the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign doesn't have a national start date. Rather, it's organized area by area, and different stores within those areas start ringing on different dates.

People who want to sign up to ring the bells can do so online at volunteer.salvationarmyusa.org, where they can enter the ZIP code for the area they want to volunteer in.

People can also donate to the Pocatello Service Center online through its Virtual Red Kettle.

The funds raised from the campaign go toward the Salvation Army's social service programs and its soup kitchen, which operates from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 400 North 4th Avenue.

"We are the only soup kitchen in Pocatello, so this is a huge chunk of what the campaign funds, and we feed … 50 people a day," Phillips said.

She said that most of those 50 people come in every day. And no matter who you are, Phillips said you can come in for a hot meal, too.

"Everybody could use help occasionally, and we aren't here to judge what your situation is. We're just here to make sure that your needs are being met," Phillips said.