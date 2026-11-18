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Ashley Sanchez, who led the National Women's Soccer League with a record-tying 20 goals this season, was included on the U.S. national team roster for Women's World Cup qualifying later this month.

Sanchez is among the players joining Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, the trio known as Triple Espresso from the U.S. team's gold medal-winning squad at the Paris Olympics.

Coach Emma Hayes revealed the 23-player roster on Wednesday for the CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine the four teams from the confederation that win direct spots in the Women's World Cup in Brazil next summer.

The United States will play El Salvador in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Nov. 27 in Mansfield, Texas, near Dallas. All four winners of the quarterfinals will receive World Cup berths.

The roster includes seven players who have previously played in World Cup qualifiers. Eight of the players were on the 2024 Olympic team.

"Our job is to qualify for the World Cup, and so everything we have worked towards is ensuring that every player that comes in that can makes sure they lift their level and they position the team to have the most positive outcome, regardless of the opponent," Hayes said. "And I'd be demanding as much as I always do, but I have a big expectation from our senior players to step up."

One notable absence from the roster is defender Naomi Girma, who plays for Chelsea and has been sidelined this season with a calf injury. Girma last appeared for the United States in April.

"We want to get it right," Hayes said, complimenting the collaboration between Chelsea and the national team in managing Girma's injury. "We have to make sure we are incredibly thorough to ensure that Naomi gets back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Other notable players who were left off the roster include forwards Jaedyn Shaw, Emma Sears and Ally Sentnor.

Croix Bethune, who plays for the Kansas City Current and led the NWSL with 11 assists, returns to the national team. Bethune was with the team for a pair of friendlies in Brazil in June, but her last appearance for the United States was in January.

The Current plays the Washington Spirit on Saturday for this season's NWSL title.

Hayes also included Evelyn Shores, who has not appeared in a match for the United States. The Angel City defender was on the U.S. roster for a pair of friendlies against defending World Cup champion Spain in October but did not play.

Midfielder Sam Coffey, who missed the last two international windows after minor knee surgery, is also on the roster.

The CONCACAF W Championship will also determine the confederation's qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The United States has already made the field for the tournament, which will include 16 teams, up from the previous 12.

World Cup qualifying roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United).

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash ), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit), Evelyn Shores (Angel City), Gisele Thompson (Angel City), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave).

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current), Sam Coffey (Manchester City), Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit), Claire Hutton (Bay FC), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes).

Forwards: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns).

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