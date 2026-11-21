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CNN — New York (CNN) — The S&P 500 shed $5.6 trillion in market value this week and closed down more than 10% from its record high in early October. By the end of Friday's session, AI stocks, which are a major part of the index, showed no sign of recovery.

The turmoil serves as a reminder that you might own more AI than you realize. Even if you don't buy single stocks, indexes like the S&P 500 have become heavily concentrated in tech stocks in recent years, thanks to the AI boom.

The steep market sell-off hammers home a critical lesson: Make sure you know the details of the investment funds in your retirement account. Working hard at getting better diversified can help manage the unease.

"The stock market correction is exposing a concentration problem hiding inside millions of 401(k)s," Jon Ulin, managing principal of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management, told CNN in an email.

Diversification is key

Retirement accounts often include broad-based funds that track indexes like the S&P 500. Holding these funds might make you think you're well diversified. But as AI boomed in recent years, it's become a bigger part of the underlying indexes.

"Many investors own an S&P 500 index fund, a Nasdaq fund and a large-cap growth fund, believing they have diversified their retirement savings," Ulin said. "In reality, those funds may hold many of the same technology giants."

"Diversification should reduce dependence on a handful of companies, not simply spread those same companies across several funds," he added.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are weighted by market value. The larger a company's market valuation, the more influence it has on the indexes. It's a feature, rather than a bug. The indexes are specifically designed this way to reflect the reality of companies' growth, and they adjust as different stocks rise and fall.

As of Friday, Apple (AAPL) accounts for almost 8% of the S&P 500, while Microsoft (MSFT) is almost 6% of the index, and Nvidia (NVDA) makes up 5%. If the top tech stocks fall, they can drag down the whole index.

The top 10 stocks in the index — eight of which are tech — make up roughly 40% of the index's value. In comparison, at the peak of the dot-com bubble, the top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 accounted for 29% of the index's value, according to Ed Clissold, chief US strategist at investment research firm Ned Davis Research.

Meanwhile, the semiconductor industry has become a larger part of the S&P 500 because the market values of these companies have soared during the AI boom. Your average S&P 500 fund is heavily invested in tech and semiconductor chipmakers.

"The concentration in market cap-weighted indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 increases the risks of a sharper decline if those small number of stocks run into trouble," Clissold said.

"There are diversification opportunities, but investors should do their homework," he added. "Some areas that one might assume are not exposed to the AI trade may be."

Market turmoil

There's no one-size-fits-all strategy for investing, and it largely depends on your age, time horizon and risk tolerance.

Many retirement accounts are in target date funds that automatically adjust your allocation over time. Yields on Treasury bonds have soared this year, letting new buyers lock in strong returns if they hold to maturity.

A moderate-risk portfolio includes 45% US stocks, 15% international stocks, 35% bonds and 5% cash, per CFRA Research. Buying commodities like gold and investing in real estate investment trusts can also add diversification to a portfolio.

In any bout of market turmoil, there's also key wisdom to keep in mind: Have a plan and be disciplined. Do not sell in panic. For long-term investors, stay invested in the market rather than trying to time it perfectly and trade the highs and lows.

"Don't panic, and don't get greedy," said Jared Gagne, private wealth manager at Claro Advisors.

"Sticking to your plan and staying disciplined is the best thing you can do in situations like this," Gagne said. "And if you don't have a plan, it's a great time to get one."

A correction is considered a normal part of the stock market's gyrations over time, and historically, stocks have tended to climb higher. Since its founding, the S&P 500 has averaged a correction roughly once a year, according to Ned Davis Research. Before the S&P 500 closed in correction on Friday, the index's last one was 20 months ago.

History can be helpful context, but it doesn't guarantee what will happen in the future. That uncertainty is a part of the phenomenon that is the stock market. Owning stocks can help you grow the value of your wealth over time, and diversification can help mitigate damage during market turmoil.

"The lesson for retirement investors isn't to abandon technology or sell stocks during a correction. It's to understand what they actually own," Ulin said.

"The goal is to participate in innovation without making your family's financial future dependent on the next earnings report from a handful of technology giants," he said.