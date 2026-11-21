Estimated read time: 9-10 minutes

Melanie Montroll had just grabbed a plate of food at the Thanksgiving potluck when she got the call.

She and her colleagues at the New Orleans Harbor Police Department carved 45 minutes out of their busy schedules to do their annual tradition last Friday afternoon. After the group said grace, Montroll was ready to put on Christmas music to accompany their festive fireplace lit by the pixels of their TV screen.

"Unfortunately, (I) never got to take a bite of that food, and just went all hands on deck," she told CNN.

The department's press secretary had called to tell her that those in the administrative building had heard a horrible, metal screeching sound. An Atlantic Asphalt tanker, a hulking industrial ship, lost control as it was making its way up the Mississippi River and crashed into a docked river cruise boat with 190 people on board.

As the department's police chief, Montroll now had to make sure every one of those people on that boat got back onto solid ground alive. What she didn't know in that moment is that the boat was taking on water, slowly slipping lower and lower into the Mississippi, and would soon capsize.

Her one blessing in that moment was that everyone she needed was already around the table with her.

The once-cheerful celebration was upended into a mad dash against time. And Montroll would soon have to make a risky decision that could put the lives of her two officers on the line — otherwise, many people could lose their own.

A legacy of service

As the daughter of a police officer, Montroll has always been impressed by her father.

"I was always in awe of his uniform, the way he carried himself, just the whole thing about serving and protecting," she said.

The profession always resonated with her, and in some ways, "it's in my blood," she said. The legacy of the city's largest water thoroughfare also drew her in.

"Being born and raised in New Orleans, and seeing all of the ships up and down the Mississippi River and everything that goes on, that has always been a big part of who we are here," Montroll said. "So now having an opportunity to actually work for the port and have access to that, I found that to be fascinating."

In 2001, she joined the New Orleans Harbor Police Department, spending years working through the ranks to become the department's chief in 2022.

The devastation of Hurricane Katrina was an unforgettable and harrowing experience early in her career, a disaster so formidable that it has inextricably threaded itself into the history of New Orleans. And while she wasn't in the immediate rescue boats pulling people out of the flooded streets and off rooftops, witnessing the tragedy of the city's biggest calamity "definitely shaped who I am today," she said.

Throughout her career, she has always believed in the importance of training for a rainy day, even serving as the police department's director of training for a period, along with spearheading training programs throughout the years.

That training never really stopped: Early this year, the department was part of a tabletop exercise that dealt with an accident on the river, a necessary preparation given their domain.

"The Mississippi (River) is a big footprint of New Orleans, right? And so, we know that there can always be incidents that occur on there," she said.

But perhaps even more important than the constant practice she has instilled into her daily life is her steady presence, a seemingly unshakable calm.

"That's just kind of who I am as a person," Montroll said.

A dangerous choice

In the two-minute drive Friday from the police station to the scene of the tanker and river boat collision, Montroll was unbothered by the blaring sirens as she mentally prepared herself for the task ahead.

Before she even made it on scene to the pierced river cruise boat at the Thalia Street Wharf, she called first responders to get a 98-foot firefighting vessel and a 50-foot rapid response police vessel to the scene of the collision to help get people off — and to be ready in case they ended up in the water.

Once she saw the full reality of the situation, Montroll said, she knew she needed "to get as many people off of the boat as quickly as possible," a task complicated by the older population aboard — the average age 74 — which included people with mobility issues.

Montroll and first responders had about 80 people walk off the boat while they still had the luxury of a usable gangway still attached to the dock. But the boat was clearly taking on water, and the gangway started to tilt, she said. First responders had to lift people off the gangway to the safety of the port.

While it was clear the cruise ship might capsize, there was no way to estimate exactly how long it would take. It often depends on the ship and the type of impact, according to Montroll.

"We've had allisions where two ships have hit, and there's been nothing to this magnitude," she said. "Unfortunately for this, you had a tanker hit an American Cruise Line vessel, which is built totally different."

Montroll looked at the gangway as it continued to distort itself in a failing attempt to stay attached. If it ripped away, it would separate the passengers from the only clear, and fleeting, path to safety.

Now, Montroll had to make a plan to do right by these endangered people, over 100 of them still aboard.

In a moment, she made a decision that could have easily gone awry: She asked two of her officers — colleagues she has known for years — to get on the boat that was getting closer to turning on its side.

It was a gutsy risk, but one that was crucial to saving others.

Without those officers, the fate of those now trapped on the boat remained perilously unclear.

An uncertain fate

Without even a second thought, the two officers ran onto the gangway before it had a chance to rip off the dock.

"They responded immediately, without hesitation," Montroll said.

The officers got to work helping people get their life jackets on and preparing the most vulnerable people for the boat to capsize.

Montroll said she let the officers know "I've got you," recounting how she kept constant contact with them from the dock as her voice projected over the Mississippi waters.

"We're not going to leave you," she told them. "We're going to get through this."

But assuring her colleagues wasn't her only task at this moment. At the same time, she was communicating with the two vessels en route as they prepared to position, while also directing the flow of arriving first responders to make sure they were going where they were most needed.

Then, the dreaded moment Montroll expected had finally come.

The boat tilted.

People in orange life vests plunged into the water, video of the moment showed. Those still on the boat desperately gripped the railing.

The officers were still working to help save others, Montroll saw, as they made sure people were able to get off the ship safely and reach the rescue boats or climb up the ladders first responders put into the water.

"You really had people with life vests on, 80, 90 years old, and they just were so strong, and they were so resilient, and they were so brave, that they made rescue very, very easy," she would recall.

One officer helped a passenger ease down the steep incline of the overturned hull, which was now sideways. Montroll pulled out her phone and, for just a moment, captured the scene. A line of patio chairs floated lazily down the river as people in the distance swam toward a rescue boat, while other passengers stayed afloat as they waited to be rescued.

To stay with her officers, Montroll requested that a hatch leading to underneath the wharf be opened so she could put a ladder down into the murky water, hoping the officers and passengers could climb up.

"I did make a promise to my officers and those people that I would not leave them," she said, "and I meant that."

Amidst the chaos of the capsizing boat, the officers were injured and unable to climb the ladder. Montroll stayed with them at the entrance of the hatch, waiting until they were pulled onto boats and on their way to the hospital before she would let them leave her sight.

"It's a tough decision to make when you know that you are asking people to, obviously, board a vessel that you know is going to capsize," she said. "But my thought process was one, preservation of life, and trying to help as many people as possible."

But she also emphasized, "We don't leave our own, and we didn't leave our own here."

Thirty-two people were taken to the hospital Friday, including the two officers who ran onto the river boat.

None of the 190 passengers and crew on board died because of the collision, officials have said — a small miracle in the face of a potential tragedy.

The role of 'God's blessing' — and training

Since Friday, the officers have been discharged and are expected to make a full recovery, while the number of civilians hospitalized shrinks by the day, Montroll said.

Still, ever since she got that call, there hasn't been a moment when Montroll hasn't been thinking about the incident.

"You kind of replay, you kind of relive. That's a normal reaction," she said. "I have still constantly been thinking about everything since I got that call."

Montroll has taken time to speak not only with officers, but also their families, which has led to some "tough conversations."

Recounting what she has had to tell their family members, she said, "I know I made a tough call, and I know that that was not an easy thing for you because your loved one capsized with a vessel. But it was a necessary call, and I stand before you as the chief and say I would do that again. But I am happy to be standing here with you, with your loved one."

Gov. Jeff Landry dubbed it a "miracle on the Mississippi," a characterization Montroll does not disagree with, saying "God's blessing" surely played a major role in the positive outcome.

"To have such a catastrophic event, and to have no one lose their lives, there definitely has to be a blessing in that," she said.

A meticulous planner at heart, she also stressed that crucial experience from past "catastrophic events" and steady preparation from training can't be discounted, either.

"So, I would definitely say it is a combination of both," Montroll said. "But there was definitely a blessing — a light shining down on us — that made all of the moons align."