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LAS VEGAS — Max Verstappen has won the Las Vegas Grand Prix two of its three years but never sat on the pole until now thanks to a penalty handed to Kimi Antonelli before qualifying Friday night.

Antonelli, the 20-year-old who is this year's Formula 1 champion, put together a time of 1:34.684 in the third qualifying session for Saturday night's race. But he will start sixth because of a five-place penalty because his Mercedes team exceeded its allocation of engines for the season.

Verstappen, a four-time F1 championship who had quite a combative practice session earlier Friday, had a time of 1:35.264.

Conditions for the 3.85-mile course (6.2 kilometers) were considerably different from Thursday's two practices, the first in the rain and the second on the wet surface that remained. The track was dry for Friday's practice and qualifying sessions.

That better simulated expected dry conditions for Saturday night's 50-lap race. Drivers also learned more about driving in what is expected to be one of the colder races in F1 history with a forecast temperate of 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degree Celsius) at race time.

Verstappen will go for this race's trifecta. George Russell won two years ago, the same night Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive series title.

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc — fourth and fifth in the season standings, respectively — surprisingly failed to get out of the second qualifying session. Leclerc cost himself by not properly handling Turn 7 and didn't get to the checkered flag in time for a final lap to make the time necessary to make the top 10 for the last session.

Leclerc will start 11th on Saturday and Hamilton 12th.

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