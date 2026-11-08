McLaren's Lando Norris wins Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Mercedes clinches constructors' title

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SAO PAULO — McLaren driver Lando Norris dominated a rainy Sao Paulo Grand Prix to win from pole position on Sunday, with Mercedes having another weekend to celebrate after securing the F1 constructors' title for the ninth time.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar completed the podium at Interlagos.

Norris had his second consecutive victory in Brazil after a race he led for 47 of 71 laps. The British driver briefly lost the lead to new F1 champion Kimi Antonelli, but got it back after the Italian spun.

Antonelli, who clinched the drivers' title last weekend, finished fifth, one position behind his teammate George Russell. Their results were more than enough to secure the constructors' title for Mercedes — its first since 2021 — against the rival Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Norris managed to stay ahead of a hungry Verstappen, who took his Red Bull from a 21st-place to second. The Dutchman received penalties for changes in his power unit.

"The main thing today was to keep it cool," a relaxed Norris said after his third win of the season.

Hamilton, who became the second F1 driver with 400 starts after Fernando Alonso, also started from the back due to changes in his car and finished ninth.

"It was a very strong beginning of the season that got us over the line," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. "I never thought this was ever possible."

Mercedes, whose drivers and staff celebrated on a separate podium with Champagne, now has 652 points against Ferrari's 512 and can't be caught.

The two home drivers had a disappointing race in front of Brazilian fans.

Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto finished 16th, and Haas rookie Rafael Câmara — the replacement of Esteban Ocon — was 20th.

Changing weather conditions at Interlagos forced drivers to often rethink their strategies, as some parts of the track risked aquaplaning.

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