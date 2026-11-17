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SYDNEY — The body of Melbourne Cup horse So You Are was found in a waste facility in Sydney less than two weeks after competing in the most prestigious event in Australian horse racing.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported Tuesday that racing stewards were investigating after a construction worker saw a dead horse in a dumpster at a licensed waste center and posted a video on Facebook.

Trainer Bjorn Baker had released a statement Monday saying So You Are died following a severe bout of colic. The 5-year-old gelding was rushed to a specialist equine hospital for emergency veterinary treatment but couldn't be saved.

Baker posted an update Tuesday after discovering So You Are hadn't been properly buried.

"Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are's remains," Baker said in a statement. "He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death."

So You Are placed eighth in the Melbourne Cup on Nov. 3, with Point of Law winning the 166th running of the 2-mile classic.

REC Equine Specialists managing partner Dr. Jonathan Lumsden issued a statement saying So You Are had been "humanely euthanized under anesthesia" after receiving emergency treatment.

"After his death, So You Are was collected by our contracted service provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried," Lumsden said. "What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry."

Lumsden said he was working with the service provider and the state's horse racing authority, Racing NSW, to establish what went wrong and to put in processes to ensure it never happens again.

"So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that," he said. "We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough, and it must change.

"No owner should have to go through what So You Are's connections have experienced this week."

Racing NSW said So You Are was being held temporarily, awaiting burial, when the video was recorded.

"These images are distressing for all involved and for all of us who care deeply about our horses," Racing NSW said in a statement. "The way in which So You Are's body was left is distressing and completely unacceptable. So You Are deserved to be treated with dignity and respect."

The state's racing regulator said under industry guidelines — now under review — a licensed landfill was the preferred option for animals which have been euthanized because of the chemicals involved in the process.

"That burial, however, should have occurred in a timely and respectful manner," the statement continued. "If through the course of our ongoing investigation any wrongdoing is found, Racing NSW will not hesitate to take appropriate action."

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