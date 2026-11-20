HURRICANE, Washington County — A non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of America will soon introduce a Native American exhibit with help from members of the Indigenous community.

Future Native Village will be the newest exhibit at Liberty Village in the southern Utah town of Hurricane, with a completion date to be determined. Cameron Chatwin, the director of development, said the future exhibit is a crucial part of what his organization hopes to accomplish.

"We want to be able to recognize that our Native American heritage has truly played a pivotal role in helping create the United States of America," he said.

Founded by Lex Howard in 2022, Liberty Village spans 32 acres and aims to recreate 21 iconic 18th-century U.S. landmarks — including Independence Hall, Monticello, Declaration House and Benjamin Franklin's home — featuring historical reenactors portraying figures such as George Washington and Abigail Adams.

The site currently features several exhibits, including 13 Colonies Plaza — which houses an exact replica of the Liberty Bell — and a recreation of Boston's Green Dragon Tavern. All of the structures are built to scale as identical replicas, Chatwin said.

Liberty Village in Hurricane is partnering with Indigenous leaders to launch Future Native Village, a new exhibit highlighting the vital role Native American heritage played in shaping U.S. history. (Photo: Liberty Village)

As plans move forward with the Future Native Village exhibit, Chatwin said the project has been a team effort involving several Indigenous tribal members, including Betsy "Red Ant" LaFontaine of the Navajo Nation.

LaFontaine is also involved with the Native American Traditions, Ideals and Values Endowment, known as NATIVE, a Utah non-profit initiative focused on preserving Native American history, traditions and culture. The organization also works to improve Native health and education and is developing the NATIVE Cultural Center near Zion National Park.

She said the goal is not to take away from history, but to add to it in a way that brings people together.

"We felt like the Native story needs to go along with this," LaFontaine said. "America could not have been formed without the Native people. The Native people were here, they were living here, they were surviving here.

"They even helped the first people that came to America survive winters," she continued. "They taught (the settlers) how to plant and grow corn and survive. ... The Iroquois Nation — the Six Nations — already had a constitution, and they had democracy. They were living those values."

She said she hopes working with Liberty Village will teach everyone about humankind.

"This place will be for people from across the country to learn about the fascinating story between all of us as a human race," LaFontaine said. "It's phenomenal when we learn from each other, we grow together and we become one."

A dedicatory event on Saturday at Liberty Village will showcase local tribal members. The event will start at 11 a.m. and run through most of the day, concluding with a "starry night by the fire."

LaFontaine said the event will also celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

"Following the dedication at the beginning, we will have a full program," she said. "There is going to be singing, drumming and dancing, telling stories and sharing oral history."

The day's events will also include powwow circles, flute playing by members of the Southern Paiute Tribe, and local vendors.

"We don't want to dwell on the bad things that happen because when we do that, we get stuck in that and the future doesn't look very bright for us," LaFontaine said. "We want to look towards the future, and we want to learn from history. We want people to be able to come away and say, 'Hey, I didn't know that, but I appreciate learning that.'"