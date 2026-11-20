Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

The Thanksgiving weekend is a time of transition across the country — especially in Utah. Families plan reunions, shoppers purchase gifts and businesses offer their best promotions for a strong close to the year. It can be a demanding, month-long period, and one made even more difficult when transportation problems arise.

Each year, cold-weather roads wreak havoc on vehicles that can't take on winter. Plans halt, accommodations become arranged and drivers spend time grappling with car limitations. This Black Friday, Goldenwest Credit Union and the Young Automotive Group have partnered to provide individuals facing these problems with a solution.

"We start to see a great demand for cars and service around this time of year for obvious reasons," said Jared Price, variable sales director at the Young Automotive Group. "Traditionally, Black Friday has been about purchasing appliances and gifts. That said, we know how important a quality vehicle is around now. This weekend, we're excited to offer some incredible deals to make our customer's holidays great for years to come."

From today through Nov. 30, every Young Automotive Group dealership will participate in a Black Friday Sales event featuring exclusive offers. Here's what you need to know:

Rates as low as 5.24% ***

Many vehicle buyers share a common goal of mitigating costs. This starts with finding a quality machine, and then by making a reasonable purchase. For customers of the Black Friday Sale, Goldenwest Credit Union strives to make that second step easier with industry-low rates.

"Our top priority is to benefit the financial wellbeing of our members," said Teresa Webb, senior vice president at Goldenwest Credit Union. "Offering a low rate on a quality vehicle empowers people to make a decision that can pay off in the future. We're grateful we can work with partners like the Young Automotive Group who share our ambitions, and who make efforts to support buyers."

Working with finance managers to assess options, potential buyers will have access to rates as low as 5.24% during the sale. All qualifying deals must be made on site at a dealership by Nov. 30 with Goldenwest Credit Union, USU Credit Union or Weber State Credit Union serving as the lender.

Photo: Young Automotive

No payments for 90 days **

Holiday needs can be difficult on a budget. While upgrading a vehicle may be a priority for some individuals, funding a downpayment and loan installments may not be feasible. During the Black Friday sale, however, prospective buyers can enjoy a bit of financial wiggle room when they sign their deal.

"Delaying payments gives members an opportunity to determine where they should place their funds," said Webb. "Whether they'd like to increase their downpayment, or pay for other needs, this offer helps people make the most of their money and plan for the future."

In addition to being at all Young Automotive Group dealerships, the option to do 90 days of no payments will be available at Young Powersports during the Black Friday Sale as well — opening fantastic opportunities to buy a new machine.

$1,000 Gift Card *

While purchasing a new car may be a priority, buying gifts, meals and other items during the holidays may be as well. During the Black Friday Sale, those who sign a deal can ensure they're capable of caring for both needs

With each qualifying transaction, Goldenwest Credit Union and the Young Automotive Group will provide buyers with a $1,000 Amazon gift card — opening funds for other endeavors.

Other ways to save

With almost any Young Automotive Group purchase, including those made during the Black Friday Sale, buyers will gain access to the Young Automotive Group's Young Auto Care program, providing them with two-years of maintenance. After lending with Goldenwest Credit Union, they'll be able to look into Goldenwest Insurance Services as well for coverage.

"Great service starts with convenience," said Webb. "When a member deposits, lends and insures with us, each of our departments work together to ensure that individual always receives quick and quality service. This focus on collaboration is at the heart of what's kept our organization in business for over 90 years, and what drives each of our actions for the future."

Visit youngautomotive.com to explore their inventory during the Black Friday Sale.

*$1,000 AMAZON GIFT CARD WITH QUALIFYING PURCHASE. CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ONE GIFT CARD PER VEHICLE PURCHASE. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. NO CASH VALUE. CANNOT BE REPLACED IF LOST OR STOLEN. SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. OFFER EXPIRES NOVEMBER 30, 2026.

**YOUR FIRST LOAN PAYMENT WILL BE DEFERRED FOR 90 DAYS FROM VEHICLE PURCHASE DATE. TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. MEMBERSHIP ELIGIBILITY REQUIRED. AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME. APPLIES ONLY TO GOLDENWEST FINANCING OF 2018 OR NEWER VEHICLES DURING THE SALES EVENT.

***RATES AS LOW AS 5.24% ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (APR) ON VEHICLES FOR WELL-QUALIFIED BUYERS WITH A FICO ® OF 740 OR ABOVE FOR

TERMS UP TO 36 MONTHS. VEHICLE MUST BE FINANCED ONSITE AT A YOUNG DEALERSHIP WITH GOLDENWEST CREDIT UNION, USU CREDIT UNION, OR WEBER STATE CREDIT UNION AS THE LENDER. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY LENDER. APPLIES ONLY TO GOLDENWEST FINANCING OF 2018 OR NEWER VEHICLES DURING THESALES EVENT. OFFER VALID NOVEMBER 27, 2026 - NOVEMBER 30, 2026.