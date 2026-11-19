Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

TOKYO — Kohzo Tashima said he hasn't talked yet with Philippe Diallo, but he's willing to work with the Frenchman to defeat Gianni Infantino's bid for a controversial fourth term as the president of FIFA, soccer's world governing body.

Tashima and Diallo are two long-shot candidates to replace Infantino in an election set for March 18. So there's still plenty time to sway FIFA's 211 member federations, which now seem to be leaning toward Infantino.

"We do share some moral or ethical positions, so he's a great person to team up with," Tashima said Friday at a 40-minute news conference. His comments were translated from Japanese. "I'm not looking at Diallo as opposition. I just want to change FIFA."

"Diallo is also very strict in governance and he does have a lot of experience in management," Tashima added. "I do trust him. At this point I'm not think about withdrawing."

Tashima is going against the endorsement of the Asian Football Confederation, which last month in a conference in Tokyo pledged support for Infantino — with Infantino on hand. The AFC is headed by Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Tashima repeated the words "integrity, fairness, trust and transparency" over and over as he explained why he decided to run. Tashima is well-known inside the soccer world, but has little profile outside.

"I just don't only want to be the FIFA president, my intention was to make FIFA better," Tashima said. "Being the president is the shortcut to making that happen. I just want to clean up the federation and make it a fair organization. I want to help rebuild the whole organization."

Tashima is the former president of the Japan Football Association — now honorary president — and one of 37 people who sit on the FIFA Council, FIFA's ruling committee.

He said comments in some media about him being — in his words — "unflashy," should be considered a positive endorsement.

"That's OK. I don't have to be in the spotlight. It's the players," he said.

Tashima has been critical of Infantino, which he made clear when he declared his candidacy on Nov. 5.

"I believe the worst outcome would be for him (Infantino) to remain in office without an election," Tashima said. "I believe this is a test of whether FIFA truly has the capacity for self-reform."

Infantino had initially been expected to be reelected unopposed. But he has faced harsh criticism over a reported plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

"He's done a lot of things to make us doubt his integrity," Tashima said Friday, adding that income from the World Cup — or anywhere else — "is not an Infantino asset. It belongs to FIFA."

Tashima acknowledged being at a handicap in the election, but he repeated the worst scenario "is Infantino running for another term without opposition."

Infantino earned close to $6 million last year at current exchange rates.

In a three-candidate election, votes from two-thirds of the eligible members are needed to win in the first round. For the second round, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and a simple majority will win.

In a two-candidate race, Infantino would need votes from 106 of the 211 member federations to win re-election.

An unofficial tally by The Associated Press shows Infantino has 105 votes based on announcements by member federations before nominations for the election closed. The actual vote is secret.

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here