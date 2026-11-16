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CINCINNATI — Mauricio Pochettino has split up his staff as he prepares to coach his final match for the U.S. national team before heading to Manchester United.

Goalkeeper coach Toni Jiménez, top assistant Jesús Pérez and fitness coach Sebastián Pochettino left for England after the Americans defeated Haiti 6-0 on Saturday in the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals.

Assistant coach Miguel D'Agostino, fitness coach Sylvia Tuyà Viñas and analyst Alex Scott are still on the U.S. staff until after Tuesday night's match, when they also head to Manchester with Pochettino.

"That was the plan when we agreed terms with Manchester United and with the national team. They are preparing all there because Wednesday when we arrive, it's going to be nonstop, and then start with playing games," Pochettino said Monday before the U.S. held a training session at TQL Stadium. "We are focused here into finishing the best way."

Pochettino will have a couple days to work with his new squad before United travels to Liverpool on Sunday. Pochettino — who previously coached in the Premier League at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea — is United's eighth permanent coach or manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The one area Pochettino tried to steer clear of is whether he would persuade United's management to sign any of the players on the national team when the winter transfer window opens on Jan. 1.

"All the good players always have dreams to reach the (highest) level, and United is one of the teams in that level," he said. "In case some decisions need to be made, we are going to pay attention to the players we know really well."

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie, who has played in Italy with Juventus for six years, also raised the possibility of one or two Americans eventually heading to Old Trafford.

"We have a lot of guys on our team that are due to probably make moves soon or within the next year, and so I think it's kind of inevitable," McKennie said. "You never know what's going on in a coach's mind and what players that he's looking for. But I think he could potentially see some of the guys from here being talked about and potentially it happening."

The U.S. is in excellent shape to reach Nations League semifinals after a 6-0 win over Haiti in Saturday's first leg in Miami. Five players scored in the rout, including two goals by Christian Pulisic.

Even though the Americans have a large lead in the quest to qualify for the semifinals in Los Angeles in March, Pochettino might be leery to make sweeping lineup changes in his final game or use it as a showcase for younger players.

"It's important to keep growing and the team keeps evolving. I don't want to think too much tomorrow because it's normal to get emotional, but I think to be very focused in preparing the best way," he said.

The Americans are 16-3-5 in matches in Ohio and unbeaten in four matches at TQL Stadium, which opened in 2021 and is the home of MLS team FC Cincinnati.

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