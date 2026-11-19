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OREM — A man was arrested Thursday after making verbal threats at Utah Valley University, according to police.

The man's alleged actions triggered a campus safety alert while officers searched for him.

Witnesses told police that Scott C. Claflin, 27, was "screaming and making a hand motion like a gun" inside the Keller Building, "saying he was going to shoot individuals inside the school," a booking affidavit from UVU's police states.

When officers arrived, they were initially unable to find Claflin. The school then sent out an alert "to notify students" and asked them to contact police if Claflin "returned to campus," the affidavit said. Officers conducted extra patrols on campus and were told at one point that Claflin re-entered the Keller Building. They located him and took him into custody.

Police said Claflin was "heavily intoxicated," had spilled alcohol on his shirt, and was reportedly walking around campus with an open alcoholic beverage.

Police said they also learned that Claflin stole an employee's lunch from a break room refrigerator.

He was booked on suspicion of threat against a school, consumption of alcohol at a school, theft, intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to the affidavit.