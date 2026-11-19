Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Everyone has their favorite Thanksgiving dish that's filled with both flavor and nostalgia. Warm, flaky rolls. Buttery mashed potatoes. Creamed corn. Pies topped with fresh whipped cream.

Your mouth is probably watering just thinking about it, and the holiday just wouldn't be the same without these familiar favorites.

After all, Thanksgiving is about more than what's on the table. It's about the people gathered around it and the traditions that bring everyone together.

For Utah dairy farmer Daniel Buttars and his family, Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy those same traditions, reflect on the past year and spend time with loved ones.

But before the family gathers for their holiday meal, there's one important thing to take care of: the cows.

Photo: Dairy West

Rooted in tradition

Daniel and his wife, Amy, are part of a family farming tradition that stretches back more than a century. Their farm, Butter-Dell Holsteins in Lewiston, Utah, was established by Daniel's great-grandfather in the early 1900s.

Today, Daniel is the fourth generation to work on the farm, alongside his father, children and a team of employees. His children represent the fifth generation involved in caring for the family's approximately 270 dairy cows, primarily Holsteins.

The Buttars family also has Thanksgiving traditions that have become familiar over the years.

Daniel and Amy alternate celebrating with their respective families, who live nearby. When it's Daniel's family's turn, everyone gathers at his mother's house for lunch, with each person bringing a dish to share.

"My favorite part of Thanksgiving is spending time with family and friends and catching up on everything that's happened over the past year," Daniel said.

Photo: Daniel Buttars

What Thanksgiving on the farm looks like

For many families, Thanksgiving morning means getting the turkey in the oven, setting the table and sneaking a taste of the mashed potatoes.

On the Buttars farm, there's another important stop before the holiday festivities begin: the barn.

Even on Thanksgiving, the cows need to be fed, milked and cared for. Daniel and his family work to complete their regular morning chores before heading to their holiday gathering.

"Just like on a normal day, the cows get fed and cared for first. Then we can take care of ourselves," Daniel said.

The family tries to keep additional work to a minimum on holidays so everyone, including their employees, can enjoy time with loved ones.

And even the morning chores provide an opportunity for family time.

"We usually have our normal crew, which includes my kids and my father. It's always fun working together and joking around," Daniel said.

Once the morning work is finished, it's time to trade the barn for the Thanksgiving table.

The Buttars family's menu includes familiar favorites: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade rolls and stuffing.

And dairy is part of many of those dishes.

When Daniel prepares the turkey, he puts butter and herbs under the skin. The family's mashed potatoes get an extra creamy touch from butter and cottage cheese, while homemade rolls are served with honey butter.

And for dessert? Pie topped with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream.

"We have the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, but dairy is part of so many of them. Our mashed potatoes have butter and cottage cheese whipped in, and they're wonderful," Daniel said.

From the butter spread on warm rolls to the cream in favorite holiday desserts, dairy foods have a way of becoming part of the traditions families look forward to year after year.

Photo: Istock/DebbiSmirnoff

A Buttars family favorite: Whipped honey butter

One favorite at the Buttars family's Thanksgiving gathering is whipped honey butter, a recipe Daniel's sister brings to share with the family.

It's a delicious addition to warm homemade rolls and an easy recipe to bring to your own holiday table.

Ingredients:

2 sticks (1 cup) salted butter, softened to room temperature

¾ cup honey

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Allow the butter to soften to room temperature.

Combine the butter, honey and vanilla in a large mixing bowl.

Beat with an electric mixer until smooth, creamy and fluffy, scraping down the sides as needed.

Transfer to a serving dish or airtight container.

Serve with warm rolls, biscuits, toast or cornbread. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container and allow the butter to soften slightly before serving.

Whether you're bringing a dish to a family gathering or hosting Thanksgiving at home, it's a simple way to add something special to a holiday favorite.

Photo: Daniel Buttars

Finding gratitude in the everyday moments

For Daniel, Thanksgiving is also an opportunity to reflect on the year and appreciate the things that can be easy to overlook in the busyness of everyday life.

"This year, I'm especially grateful for my family, the progress we've made, a good harvest and the milk we've produced. I'm also very appreciative of our employees and all the hard work they put in every day," Daniel said.

It's a sentiment many families can relate to. Between work, school, family responsibilities and everything else life brings, the holidays offer an opportunity to reconnect and appreciate the people who make each day meaningful.

For Daniel, there's also something special about knowing the milk produced on farms like his becomes part of the foods families enjoy together.

"As families gather, I'd love for them to understand how much time and effort goes into producing the food on their tables. We're all dedicated to providing a quality product," Daniel said.

From creamy mashed potatoes and buttery rolls to homemade macaroni and cheese and a slice of pie topped with whipped cream, dairy foods are part of countless Thanksgiving traditions.

While every family's celebration looks a little different, those familiar dishes often have something in common: They're made to be shared with the people we love.

And as families gather around their tables this Thanksgiving, Daniel hopes they'll also think about ways to make the season meaningful for others.

"I'd also encourage everyone to think of someone they can help and find a way to make a difference in someone else's life," he said.

It's a reminder that some of the most meaningful Thanksgiving traditions have little to do with what's on the menu.

Whether it's sharing a family recipe, helping a neighbor or simply spending time together, the holiday offers plenty of opportunities to create memories and show gratitude.

And somewhere in Lewiston, Utah, the Buttars family will be doing much the same, gathering around a table filled with familiar favorites after another morning caring for their cows.

To learn more about dairy and the farm families behind your favorite foods, visit dairywest.com.