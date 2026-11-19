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Susan Smith is appearing before South Carolina's parole board for a second time, 32 years after drowning her two young sons in 1994.

Smith was convicted in 1995 of killing her boys – Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months – by leaving them strapped in their car seats while she let her car roll into a lake and sink.

Her ex-husband David Smith says he still finds it hard to understand why she killed their children.

"They didn't do anything wrong," he recently told CNN.

"I want them to look at it … through my eyes," he says. "It's important for me to remind the parole board that it may be 32 years, but for me it's still like yesterday. Thirty-two years hasn't changed the heartache."

She initially told police her sons were taken when she was carjacked by a Black man in the city of Union, setting off a nine-day manhunt that made international headlines and cast suspicion on Black residents in the town. The young mother – Smith was 23 at the time – tearfully begged for her sons' return in images shown around the world.

Investigators were skeptical of Smith's story from the start, however, and eventually, under questioning, she confessed.

The board unanimously denied parole at Smith's first hearing two years ago after David Smith and 14 other witnesses gave emotional statements opposing her release.

Smith's three decades in prison haven't been uneventful. She has faced a number of internal disciplinary charges.

Months before the 2024 parole hearing, Smith was charged with "communicating with a victim and/or witness" through telephone calls with a documentary filmmaker, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Inmates in South Carolina are allowed to receive and send letters but cannot legally communicate with journalists in person or on the phone.