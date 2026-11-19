Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — For some students at Hayes K-8 School, the school day begins before they ever step inside a classroom.

It begins on a bus, with a familiar face behind the wheel and a reminder that they matter.

Doniell Milliner is a seventh-grade English teacher who also drives a school bus. She calls it the best of both worlds: a chance to connect with students on the way to school, in the classroom and on the ride home.

"I often say I want to be somebody who sees somebody become someone, someday," Milliner said.

That belief shapes the way she starts each morning. Her bus rides are filled with positive affirmations, chants and prayer, helping students begin their day with encouragement and a reminder to do what they know is right.

I want to teach them (students) how to build their character. I want to teach them how to dive into their creative ability. –Doniell Milliner

From the driver's seat to the classroom

Milliner began driving in the fall of 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Before that, she had spent years as a substitute teacher with Birmingham City Schools. When the opportunity to drive a bus came along, she decided to give it a try.

"Going through the training, I had to take the permit test in order to move the bus," she said. "And from there, it was just magic."

Balancing both roles takes careful coordination. Milliner works with school leaders and her team to make sure students are ready for dismissal while she heads out to warm up the bus.

It can be challenging, but for Milliner, the reward is worth it.

Giving back to the community that raised her

A product of Birmingham City Schools herself, Milliner is giving back to the district that helped shape her. She hopes her work encourages the next generation—not only as students, but as people.

"Yes, I teach English. But relationally, I'm about building better people," she said. "I want to teach them how to build their character. I want to teach them how to dive into their creative ability."

Her students have a special way of describing the bond they share. Some have even asked if she can be their grandmother.

"I'm like, no, I can be your auntie," Milliner said. "I'm the auntie that takes them to school every day, but I'm the auntie that helps to try and fortify their learning. And then I'm the auntie that takes them back home."

For Milliner, the journey is about more than getting students to and from school. It's about making sure they have someone in their corner along the way.