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Meet the tour leaders behind Jensen McKay Tours at a free open house in Kaysville, Dec. 1, 4–7 p.m

When most people think about travel, they picture the destination: Standing beneath the Eiffel Tower, walking the Great Wall of China, watching elephants cross the African bush, or visiting the little European town their grandparents once called home.

The experts at Jensen McKay Tours, believe travel is about more than the places you see. It's about the people you meet, the friendships you make, and the connections that make the world feel a little smaller. Come meet the people behind the tours at a free open house in Kaysville on Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The people on the ground

A tour company can book flights and hotels from an office in Utah. Delivering a great experience thousands of miles away takes trusted people on the ground.

That became especially clear this year when a Jensen McKay group in Israel was preparing to fly home and the airspace suddenly closed. Rather than leave travelers stranded for days or weeks, the company worked with its partners on another way out.

A partner in Israel drove the group to the Egyptian border. A partner in Egypt met them there and took them to the airport. They flew to Italy, where another partner welcomed them and even arranged a little sightseeing before the flight home.

Three countries, three partners, one goal: take care of the travelers. The group arrived home just 24 hours later than planned.

Small groups, airfare included

As a family-run business, the Jensen McKay Tours mission is simple: make bucket-list travel more affordable and take the work out of travel.

They specialize in small-group tours averaging just 28 travelers, rather than a full 40-person bus or several buses. Every tour includes international airfare. Because airfare is often the most expensive part of a trip, they wait for international fares to publish before setting prices, so tours are typically released about 10 months in advance. With small groups and thoughtfully planned itineraries, they often sell out quickly.

The company does as much of the work in-house as it can. When partnering with companies around the world, they choose people they know and trust. In each country, you'll hear from knowledgeable local guides who call that country home. Experienced Jensen McKay tour leaders travel with you, manage the logistics, and handle the inevitable hiccups of international travel behind the scenes, so you can focus on the journey.

Photo: Jensen McKay Tours

2 friends and an idea

Jensen McKay Tours began in 2009 when Dick Jensen and Alan McKay joined forces. Jensen worked in corporate group travel and handled contracts, airfare, and planning. McKay had already been informally leading travelers around the world, and he made sure there was plenty of laughter along the way. They shared two priorities: putting family first and helping everyday people see the places on their bucket lists.

One of their early tours was an exceptionally priced trip to China with a local operator. More than 15 years later, they still work with that same partner. Dick's son Blake joined the company in 2021, bringing an accounting background and helping lead Jensen McKay into its next chapter. The mission hasn't changed.

Strangers who come home as friends

International travel can feel intimidating, especially the first time. With an experienced tour leader handling the details and a team working behind the scenes, you can relax and enjoy it.

And then there are the friendships. You may start a tour as strangers, but you watch sunrises together, try unfamiliar foods, and collect stories only the people on that trip understand. By the time you get home, the person a few rows back on the bus may be a lifelong friend.

As one traveler, Angela, wrote in a thank-you note: "It's so much more than going on awesome adventures — it's all the wonderful people and friends we have made along the way."

Photo: Jensen McKay Tours

Come meet the experts

Want to learn more about these small-group tours and how to get on one before it sells out? You are invited to a Jensen McKay Tours Travel Tuesday Open House. Travel Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest days of the year for planning travel.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 4–7 p.m.

Where: 347 North 300 West, Suite 202, Kaysville

Cost: Free. Just stop by.

Come meet the tour leaders, learn about the tours, and find out what to expect before and during your trip. They would love to help you find the world waiting for you.