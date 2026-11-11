Intermountain Health improves access to mental health resources before holiday season

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For most people, the holiday season is a time of joy and getting together with loved ones. For others, it can be a difficult time to handle the mental strain that can happen for a variety of reasons.

Intermountain Health experts say loneliness and grief around the holidays are common, especially for those who may have recently lost a loved one. They also say there are a lot of resources to help people – including Behavioral Health services from Intermountain Health that are located throughout the state.

Other stresses at this time of year can come from financial strain, or feeling like you're not giving loved ones a perfect Christmas. The change in weather and the reduced amount of daylight can also have an impact on people's mental health. Severe cases of this are known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

"These feelings are common this time of year and sometimes something as simple as sun exposure and some exercise can greatly improve how we're feeling," said Kimberly Myers, MSW, social worker at Intermountain Health. "It's also important to focus on the things you can control and focusing on the time with those around you and not the gifts you give or receive."

Myers reminds people that these feelings often pass, but if they don't it might be a good idea to talk with a professional.

Intermountain Health helps improve access to mental health services both online and in person at local clinics and hospitals.

Among those resources are the Intermountain Behavioral Health Access Centers which help people dealing with a mental health crisis, but who don't have a medical emergency.

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The Intermountain Access Centers have extended hours and can be the first place to turn for those experiencing serious depression, substance abuse, or psychosis.

"When someone is in the middle of a mental health crisis, it can be difficult to know what to do or where to turn," Myers said. "Our access centers are like an emergency room for mental health needs and don't have the wait or noise that can come from a regular ER."

A major benefit of these access centers is that like an emergency room they don't seek payment up front and accept all insurance plans.

The access centers are located at Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital, Intermountain Health LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City and now at Intermountain Health Alta View Hospital in Sandy.

For pediatric patients and teens there is also an access center at the Intermountain Health Primary Children's Hospital Taylorsville Campus.

One year after opening its doors, Intermountain Health Primary Children's Hospital Behavioral Health Center-Taylorsville Campus is marking a milestone year of expanding access to lifesaving mental health care for Utah children, teens, and families.

Since opening in September 2025, the 90,000-square-foot campus at 5770 South 1500 West in Taylorsville has cared for nearly 10,000 children and adolescents, providing a dedicated place for families to turn to during a behavioral health crisis and throughout their journey toward healing and recovery.

The Intermountain Health Primary Children's Hospital Behavioral Health Center-Taylorsville Campus offers services that previously did not exist together in a single pediatric behavioral health setting in Utah, including:

A dedicated 24/7 Crisis Walk-In Center with no appointment required. The center bills as an emergency department and accepts all insurance plans, as well as uninsured patients.

with no appointment required. The center bills as an emergency department and accepts all insurance plans, as well as uninsured patients. An Observation Unit where children can stay in private rooms while clinicians assess needs and develop individualized treatment plans.

where children can stay in private rooms while clinicians assess needs and develop individualized treatment plans. Two Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHPs) , including a Crisis PHP for rapid stabilization and a Day PHP that incorporates classroom instruction through the campus's accredited school.

, including a Crisis PHP for rapid stabilization and a Day PHP that incorporates classroom instruction through the campus's accredited school. An Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for continued support after school hours.

for continued support after school hours. Outpatient therapy, psychological testing , and medication management services.

, and medication management services. A comprehensive Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) program focused on suicide prevention and reducing self-harm behaviors.

focused on suicide prevention and reducing self-harm behaviors. Specialized Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) rooms where therapists coach parents in real time to strengthen family relationships and support positive behaviors.

Access to mental health services has been a major priority for communities big and small across the country. Intermountain Health wants to make it easier for people to get help or talk with someone if they aren't feeling right mentally.

If you want to speak to someone, call the Intermountain Behavioral Health Navigation Line at 833-442-2211.

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