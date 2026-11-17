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Michigan State has moved up to No. 2 following an impressive win over Duke, Virginia moved into the top five and Texas Tech crashed the top 10 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll released Monday.

The Spartans received three first-place votes from a 59-person media panel, climbing three places from last week. Florida remained at No. 1 and had 56 first-place votes.

UConn climbed one place to No. 3, with Virginia and Duke rounding out the top five.

No. 25 LSU moved into the poll for the first time since the 2021-22 season after beating No. 22 Gonzaga 81-80 in Spokane on Donovan Dent's last-second 3-pointer.

Michigan State entered coach Tom Izzo's 32nd season with high expectations behind a loaded roster led by preseason All-American Jeremy Fears.

The Spartans (4-0) blew out Quinnipiac and Toledo to open the season before facing their first big test against then-No. 2 Duke in Chicago. Michigan State pushed around the Blue Devils and Fears was superb, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a rugged 79-73 win.

"I really believe that we played our best basketball of the year, but we're three games into the year, so big deal," Izzo said.

UConn had an impressive home win over Ohio State despite playing without forward Nik Khamenia, who will miss several weeks after undergoing foot surgery. The Huskies also blew out Wagner last week, before Khamenia's injury, and welcomed back Solo Ball to full-contact practice this week after offseason wrist surgery.

Virginia has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 2022-23 after beating Bucknell and Maryland last week.

No. 7 UCLA continued its rise from No. 22 in the preseason poll, moving up two spots this week after setting a school record for margin of victory in a 106-37 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Several big-name programs took big falls in the poll following losses last week.

Louisville moved into the top 10 last week, but a 20-point loss to Memphis sent the Cardinals plummeting down the poll, losing 13 places to No. 23 this week.

No. 22 Gonzaga opened the season with a hard-fought win over Purdue in Las Vegas, but a collapse dropped the Zags eight places this week. Gonzaga led LSU by 13 with about eight minutes left, but the Tigers rallied to set up Dent's winning 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left.

Illinois opened the season with high expectations after reaching the Final Four last season, but an 84-78 loss at Texas Tech dropped the Illini from No. 3 last week to No. 10. The Red Raiders climbed seven spots to No. 9 by beating the Illini to boost their nonconference home winning streak to 49 games.

Kentucky dropped out of the poll from No. 24 after losing by 20 to No. 11 Kansas in Chicago and needing Alex Wilkins' 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to beat Northern Arizona i n Lexington.

Memphis was the first team outside the poll last week and remained there despite beating a top-10 team. Texas A&M was the next team just outside the top 25 following a lopsided win over Oklahoma State.

The Southeastern Conference has seven teams in the Top 25 after LSU moved in and Kentucky dropped out. The Big Ten was next with three of the top 10 and six in the poll. The Big 12 had five ranked teams, the ACC had four, the Big East had two and Gonzaga gave the new-look Pac-12 one team in the Top 25.

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