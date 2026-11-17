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Amid the global debate surrounding artificial intelligence, Cambridge Dictionary has named "human" as its Word of the Year for 2026.

In a statement published Wednesday, Cambridge Dictionary said that human is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines."

Explaining its choice, the dictionary said that this year has been "defined by global debates on what it means to be human when AI is blurring the boundaries between people and machines."

It cited public interventions by intellectuals such as AI pioneer and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton, who said: "We're creating alien beings. I'm willing to be selfish and choose humans."

Cambridge Dictionary highlighted the advance of AI deepfakes that can simulate humans, and the reaction to this technology from celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey and Taylor Swift, who have trademarked images of themselves as well as clips of their voices.

Lexicographer Colin McIntosh of the Cambridge Dictionary added that "AI is changing how we talk about being human."

"The definition of 'human' has traditionally distinguished us from gods, animals, and, latterly, from machines," he said in the statement.

"A recent increase in compounds such as 'human-made' highlight how the word has come to distinguish works or qualities of people, as distinct from AI," added McIntosh.

"It's this renewed interest in the idea of being human that captured the zeitgeist."

In addition to choosing its Word of the Year, Cambridge Dictionary also revealed a number of new words and phrases that it has added this year.

The first is "air jail," defined as "a method of trying to train an animal, especially a dog, that involves holding them off the ground for a period of time when they show aggressive or other unwanted behaviour."

Another is "aura farming," which it says is "the activity of doing things with the intention of showing a personality that people admire and think is attractive and interesting." The dictionary also now includes "looksmaxxing," defined as "the activity of making yourself as physically attractive as possible, as encouraged by some people, mainly young men, on social media."