Kyle Busch posthumously voted the most popular driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2026

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MIAMI — The late Kyle Busch was recognized as the Cup Series' most popular driver Tuesday at NASCAR's season-ending awards banquet.

Busch's widow, Samantha, was on hand to accept the posthumous trophy at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. It was the first time Busch was honored with the award in a 25-year NASCAR career that spanned all three national series.

He died at age 41 in May after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications. His death stunned the NASCAR community, which responded with weekly tributes to the two-time series champion (2015, 2019).

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports had won the previous eight most popular driver awards in the Cup Series, but he asked the National Motorsports Press Association to remove him from consideration in 2026.

Busch became the first driver not named Earnhardt or Elliott to win the fan vote since Darrell Waltrip in 1990.

Bill Elliott won every year between 1991 and 2000. Dale Earnhardt was posthumously awarded the title following his on-track death in 2001.

Elliott picked up the trophy again in 2002, then Dale Eanrhardt Jr. started a 15-year run that ended with his retirement from full-time racing in 2017. Chase Elliott took it from there.

Busch won 234 times across NASCAR's top three national series — the most of any driver in history — and he is considered a first ballot Hall of Famer.

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