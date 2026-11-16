Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 has 'much still to do' on diversity in employment

Posted - Nov. 16, 2026 at 6:51 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves to spectators after the qualifying session at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

FILE - Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves to spectators after the qualifying session at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

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LONDON — Formula 1 has "much still to do" to improve its record on diversity, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton said Monday in a report published by the charity he founded.

The report from the Mission 44 charity concludes that F1 and its teams have made progress in offering scholarships and outreach programs which aim to broaden access to employment in the sport in areas such as engineering.

However, the report also highlights a lack of data about diversity in the broader workforce and whether people stay in the sport and progress in their careers.

"When I walk through the paddock now, I see more women, more Black and Brown faces, more people who look like the fans in the grandstands than at any point since I started. That is heartening, and the people behind it deserve credit," Hamilton wrote in a foreword to the report.

"And yet, there is much still to do. We have opened the door, but we have not yet learned to count how many people walk through it, or how many stay."

Hamilton, F1's only Black driver, has worked to set up diversity initiatives at his former team, Mercedes, and since joining Ferrari in 2025.

He has also been vocal on a range of global issues and visited Rafah in Egypt last week to meet organizations sending humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Hamilton is fourth in the championship standings ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week.

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