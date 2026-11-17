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Several JetBlue passengers and crew members suffered injuries Tuesday morning after their flight encountered turbulence en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, officials said.

First responders received reports of injuries shortly before 6:30 a.m. from JetBlue Flight 1717, which was arriving from Ponce, Puerto Rico, the Broward County sheriff's fire and rescue unit told CNN.

"The aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:58 a.m. and proceeded to Terminal 3, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were standing by to evaluate those reporting injuries," the unit said. "Fire rescue personnel identified five individuals reporting injuries or requiring evaluation."

The injured passengers and crew members declined transportation to area hospitals, the unit said. There were no reports of structural damage to the aircraft.

In a statement to CNN, JetBlue confirmed Flight 1717 experienced turbulence, and medical personnel evaluated customers and crew members.

"The safety of our customers and crewmembers remains our top priority," the airline said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Roxanne Garcia contributed to this report.