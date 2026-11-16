Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WASHINGTON — Government agencies and TV broadcasters are telling Americans not to be alarmed by a nationwide Emergency Alert System test taking place on Tuesday.

"This is only a test," the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

And the message you'll hear on Tuesday emphasizes that, too. The test will take place around 2:20 p.m. Eastern time for about one minute. It will blast out across radio, broadcast, cable and satellite TV providers, though not phones.

The test is required by law, and it's been scheduled for months. But the timing strikes some as inopportune, given all the recent stories — and ensuing anxieties — about fragile systems and tech failures.

FEMA acknowledged the background noise in an X post on Monday that began, "We've heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow's EAS test."

The agency went on to say, "No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET."

It is routine, indeed, but the circumstances are anything but. Broadcasters have been busy covering a succession of glitches that have unnerved Americans about the digital underpinnings of everyday life.

Maybe that means the timing for the government's test is actually spot-on — though it's already being incorporated into some social media conspiracy theories.

So here's what to expect. At about 2:20 p.m. Eastern, alert tones will be heard on radio and TV, and the message will say, "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

A statewide version of this test took place in Alaska last month as a precursor to the nationwide test.

A 2015 law requires FEMA to conduct the nationwide test at least once every three years, and the last one was in October 2023. It was a big deal back then because it also tested Wireless Emergency Alerts, so a screeching alert was sent to all consumer cell phones.

That's not happening this time. Tuesday's test is limited to the Emergency Alert System, which is for radio and TV.

FEMA officials said they work closely with the Federal Communications Commission to conduct each drill.

"The Emergency Alert System is one way that FEMA may use to distribute alerts during an emergency," the agency states in a Q&A.

The Q&A also notes that "if an actual emergency or significant weather event occurs on test day, FEMA and the FCC may postpone the test. The backup date for the nationwide test is Dec. 3, 2026."