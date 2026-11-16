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BALTIMORE — Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton ran for first-half touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Chargers earned their first win of the season, manhandling Baltimore at the line of scrimmage in a 23-20 victory over the Ravens on Monday night.

Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards on 10 carries, although he did score two touchdowns, as Baltimore (4-6) skidded to its fifth straight loss and by far the most embarrassing. The Chargers (1-8) had lost 11 in a row dating to last season, but they outrushed the Ravens 160-16.

The combined 15 straight losses by the Chargers and Ravens entering the game was a record for a Monday night game. Herbert completed only 12 passes for 129 yards, but his 22-yard scoring run on the first Los Angeles possession gave the Chargers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

With the Chargers up 23-20, Baltimore's Zay Flowers, plagued by fumbling problems in his career, lost another one after catching a pass near the Los Angeles 45 with 2:03 remaining. Then Herbert threw to ex-Raven Charlie Kolar for the first down that all but ended the game.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his Baltimore debut. With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve, the Ravens traded for Brissett in the hope that the veteran could at least keep the offense functional as Baltimore tries to avoid falling out of playoff contention.

The Ravens began the game by going three-and-out three straight times, and boos rained down on a Baltimore team that's now lost seven of its last eight home games — four at night — at a time when it was supposed to be competing for Super Bowls.

Brissett and the offense gradually improved. A 2-yard touchdown run by Henry cut the Los Angeles lead to 10-7, but after an interception, Hampton produced one of the game's key plays.

On fourth down from the 1, he was initially stopped by linebacker Roquan Smith, but Hampton was able to power into the end zone with some help from a couple of teammates. That made it 17-7 with 1:56 left in the half.

Neither team reached the end zone again until Henry's 1-yard run made it 23-20 with 10:23 left.

Chargers: CB Rodney Shelley (ankle) left the game.

Ravens: The Ravens lost G Vega Ioane (shoulder) and DT Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring).

Chargers: Host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Ravens: At Carolina on Sunday.

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