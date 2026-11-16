Von Miller covering Christian McCaffrey 1-on-1 was a baffling decision

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The Dallas Cowboys have been a defensive disaster, and one play summed up their struggles.

Von Miller vs. Christian McCaffrey in pass coverage.

That's an assignment no defensive coordinator should ever allow.

Yet the Cowboys somehow put a 37-year-old edge rusher in that exact situation, and the result was a 66-yard touchdown strike that perfectly illustrated their defensive troubles.

Miller has made plenty of extraordinary plays in an impressive NFL career that includes a Super Bowl MVP award. But he put together a Hall of Fame resume by sacking quarterbacks.

The Cowboys trailed the 49ers 38-32 with under four minutes left Sunday and needed a defensive stop. On second-and-10, Miller inexplicably dropped into coverage against McCaffrey. Brock Purdy saw the obvious mismatch, threw a short pass and McCaffrey sprinted the final 60 yards untouched for his second receiving TD of more than 65 yards in the game.

"He's one-on-one with Von Miller because they're pressuring on the inside. That's not the assignment Von Miller is looking for," Fox analyst Tom Brady said during the broadcast.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to defend first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

"It's what it is," Jones said. "He's a young coach that's in his first year of coordinating, and basically calling the plays, so you would have to say that you would hope you could win games like the last that we've lost, and I'll weigh his early times. I've been with teams that had some really good coordinators that ended up on defense that ended up winning Super Bowls."

The Cowboys gave up 584 yards — a franchise worst at home — in the 46-40 loss to San Francisco. They're 4-6 and still in the race in the weak NFC East. But they have to find a way to fix their defense to have a chance to surpass the New York Giants (5-3-1).

The 34-year-old Parker, who was an assistant under Vic Fangio in Philadelphia, is the team's third defensive coordinator in three years, and the youngest the Cowboys have ever had. Veteran coach Mike Pettine was hired as a senior defensive assistant a month ago to help after a terrible start.

It's not working. Changes could be on the way.

"I thought the second half was unacceptable," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Tackling was atrocious. We're going to do a deep dive and see why. You can't give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film, see the problems, but totally unacceptable defense in the second half."

Kirk Cousins was efficient in his first game back with the Vikings and Minnesota's defense dominated Jordan Love and the Packers in a 30-10 victory.

Cousins wasn't spectacular but he doesn't have to be for a team that has the stingiest defense in the league. Just five days after joining the Vikings following a trade with Las Vegas, Cousins was 21 of 31 for 207 yards with two TDs and one interception.

The Vikings (7-2) are in a three-way tie with Detroit and Chicago for first place in the NFC North while Green Bay (6-4) remains in the wild-card race.

Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson sustained a serious right knee injury celebrating a sack on Drake Maye in Detroit's 35-10 rout over New England in Munich. Maye injured his ankle on the play but Hutchinson's injury seems worse.

A person familiar with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press that Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night because Hutchinson's condition had not been announced.

Hutchinson fell to the ground after leaping in the air to celebrate the play. Kicker Bill Gramatica once tore his ACL jumping to celebrate a successful field goal with Arizona in 2001.

Hutchinson's injury is a devastating loss for Detroit's defense.

McCaffrey became the first running back in NFL history with multiple touchdown receptions of 65 or more yards in a game. He became the first player with 160 receiving yards, two TD receptions, 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had eight receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown in Seattle's 21-13 win at Las Vegas. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 TDs in the first 10 games.

Jahmyr Gibbs had 252 scrimmage yards (153 rushing, 99 receiving) and two TDs for the Lions.

Patrick Mahomes threw five TD passes in Kansas City's 35-13 win at Atlanta. Dak Prescott had five TDs for Dallas.

Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton made one of the smartest plays in the NFL this season when he leaped high in the air to swat a kickoff back in play, giving fellow returner Rashid Shaheed an opportunity to pick it up and return it to run precious seconds off the clock.

The Raiders were trying to kick the ball out of the end zone with 2:04 left so the first offensive play would stop at the two-minute warning.

On the opposite side, Cowboys receiver George Pickers made a bone-headed decision when he was penalized for taunting after making a catch late in the fourth quarter with the team trailing by 14.

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