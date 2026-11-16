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It's a nightmare scenario for any player.

Surrounded by teammates celebrating a touchdown, a great play or a win, you go a bit over-the-top in your excitement. And then you fall to the ground, injured.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the latest example, suffering a season-ending knee injury on Sunday while celebrating a first-quarter sack against the New England Patriots. He leaped into the air, and when he landed, his right leg gave out. The Lions now will be without one of their best defenders for the remainder of the year in a tough NFC North.

Hutchinson isn't the first athlete to be injured while celebrating.

There have been a handful of players in recent years who have suffered various injuries, of varying degrees of severity, that have kept them off the field.

Lions fans have seen this before. Former linebacker Stephen Tulloch tore his ACL celebrating a sack against the Green Bay Packers in 2014. That same year, in the same division, Lamarr Houston tore his ACL while celebrating a sack against the New England Patriots.

Torn ACLs are not just beholden to defensive players, it turns out.

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Bill Gramatica was celebrating a field goal in 2001 when he leaped into the air, fist pumping wildly. When he landed, he tore the ACL in his kicking leg, ending his season.

One of the weirdest injuries in NFL history happened a few years prior, in 1997, when former Washington Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte scored a touchdown. His ill-fated idea for a celebration was to headbutt the padded wall behind the end zone. The result was a sprained neck, which sent him to the hospital.

Celebratory injuries can happen in any sport.

New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 after celebrating a save for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He had to be helped off the field.

The injuries don't have to happen during games, either.

Last year, Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley suffered a season-ending leg injury as he celebrated with fans after the Hoosiers' Big Ten championship win over Ohio State. He missed Indiana's entire national championship run.

In 2010, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Kendrys Morales broke his left leg while celebrating a walk-off grand slam. He jumped onto home plate, surrounded by his teammates, and his leg buckled beneath him.

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