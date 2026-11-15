Iowa State women's coach Bill Fennelly suspended for a game for `inappropriate contact' with player

Posted - Nov. 15, 2026 at 11:07 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Jan. 13, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

FILE - Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Jan. 13, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

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AMES, Iowa — Iowa State suspended women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly one game Sunday night for "inappropriate contact" with a Cyclones player.

Fennelly nudged the player's head with his hand earlier Sunday in a 69-64 home victory over Illinois Chicago. The 69-year-old Bill Fennelly said last month he plans to retire at the end of the season, his 32nd as head coach at the school.

"We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not," athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement. "We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions."

Fennelly will sit out at Northern Iowa on Wednesday night. Associate head coach Caroline McCombs will direct the team that night.

"I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game," Fennelly said in a statement. "I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward."

The Cyclones are 5-0 this season. Fennelly is 661-335 with 24 NCAA Tournament appearances and 26 postseason appearances at Iowa State.

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