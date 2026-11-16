'A lot of women are angry': What people don't know about perimenopause

Estimated read time: 11-12 minutes

Half the world's population faces an important health issue with wide-ranging symptoms — insomnia, memory and cognition problems, achy muscles and joints, temperature dysregulation, depression and anxiety, migraines, heart palpitations, and fatigue, among others. Those symptoms can last for the better part of a decade. But most doctors never learned how to diagnose or treat the condition.

It's perimenopause, and if you know any women in their mid-40s to mid-50s, they're probably going through it right now.

Perimenopause floored Tamsen Fadal — literally — while she was at work.

She was 48 years old and in the middle of anchoring the 10 o'clock news for a New York City television station when her pulse started racing. She became uncomfortably hot and thought she might pass out. During a commercial break, she left the set to try to pull herself together.

"I ended up not finishing the newscast and laying on the floor of the bathroom, not knowing what was going on," she told CNN.

Eventually, she would learn these were typical symptoms of perimenopause, a period of five to seven years (or more) leading up to the cessation of menstruation.

In the year prior, she had trouble memorizing scripts and reading the teleprompter — skills she'd mastered over decades in journalism. She had anxiety that seemed to come out of nowhere. She was tired, gaining weight and had trouble sleeping for the first time in her life. Her periods were so heavy they scared her.

"I had been playing whack-a-mole with my symptoms for a while," Fadal recalled.

Finally, after seeing her primary care doctor, a therapist and an endocrinologist, her ob-gyn posted a terse assessment in her online patient portal: "In menopause. Any questions?"

She was stunned, saddened. And, yes, she had questions. Many women do.

Nearly three-quarters of women ages 45 to 54 reported symptoms of menopause or perimenopause, according to a recent Gallup poll, but just over half of them had received a diagnosis.

"For most women, the first time they consider menopause-like symptoms is when they're experiencing it themselves," said Stephanie Marken, a senior partner at Gallup who worked on the survey. "They're not getting information much younger about what those symptoms might feel like."

Hot flashes, brain fog and myriad other manifestations of perimenopause can make it harder for women to care for themselves and their families and hold them back at work, Marken added.

"Perimenopause just rocks some people's worlds because it's so awfully uncertain and unpredictable," said neuropsychiatrist Dr. Louann Brizendine, a professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco.

What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause — meaning "around" menopause — is perhaps best defined by what it is not. It is not the three or so decades when a woman is getting regular menstrual periods. (This is a generalization; not all women get regular periods.) Perimenopause is not the same thing as menopause — when a woman has gone 12 months without a period, which happens, on average in the United States, at age 51 — or the three or so decades after that, called postmenopause. Perimenopause is the multiyear transition before menopause — and for a lot of women, it can be a doozy.

"It really, truly is like the second puberty," said Brizendine, author of "Your Brain on Menopause: How the Female Brain Gets Better and Stronger in Midlife and Beyond." "A lot of women are angry. They're like, 'Why didn't you tell us? Why didn't we know more about this?'"

Typically, during a woman's late 30s and 40s, the ovaries start to "poop out," said menopause expert Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and clinical professor on the voluntary faculty at Yale School of Medicine. As the ovaries slowly shut down, they pump out irregular amounts of the hormone estrogen at unpredictable intervals.

"Some days the ovaries are working great, and some days they're not doing anything," Minkin explained.

This inconsistency results in erratic hormonal shifts that affect much more than just a woman's periods and ability to conceive. Estrogen receptors are all over the body — in the brain, the immune system, the gut, muscles, nerves, bladder, bones and more — so perimenopause can manifest in many disparate ways, making it notoriously difficult to diagnose.

Classic symptoms include irregular periods, vaginal dryness, night sweats and hot flashes. Other potential signs may seem, in isolation, to be completely unrelated: indigestion, acne, itchy skin and ears, achiness, clumsiness, pain during sex, urinary tract infections, dry mouth, changes in body odor, irritability, rage.

"It's almost never just one thing," said Jessica Drummond, a physical therapist, health coach and founder of the Houston-based Integrative Women's Health Institute. And since your hormone levels are all over the place from one day to the next, there's no reliable way to test for perimenopause.

"The challenge is partly clinical, but it is also cultural," said Dr. Shruthi Mahalingaiah, the Mark and Catherine Winkler Associate Professor of Environmental, Reproductive and Women's Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "We have not done a good job educating people about this stage of life."

That lack of guidance goes for both patients and the people treating them.

Health providers aren't connecting the dots

Perimenopause is "a time of chaos," said Laura Okafor, a marketing maven turned menopause messiah. Okafor founded Perry, an educational app and online community for women in perimenopause, at age 36 after doctors told her — incorrectly — that she was too young to be going through it.

Women may be bombarded by a confusing constellation of problems while at a particularly complicated time of life. Many are at the height of their careers, raising kids or caring for aging parents — or all three at once. Insomnia, memory lapses, anxiety, brain fog and generally not feeling like yourself could be perimenopause, natural aging, or the results of stress and burnout. For a woman in midlife, there is a good chance she's experiencing all of the above.

Yet most specialists in women's reproductive medicine haven't been taught how to identify and treat menopause or perimenopause, Drummond said — never mind the general practitioners, cardiologists, psychologists, dermatologists, gastroenterologists, nurses or other clinicians who might see patients presenting symptoms. A 2023 survey found that among gynecology residents, only around 30% said they had received formal lessons on menopause medicine — up from 21% a decade earlier.

In her physical therapy experience, Drummond said, one of the biggest tells that a woman is perimenopausal is frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis. The connective tissues around the shoulder joint become stiff and inflamed, making everyday movements, such as unhooking a bra strap or taking a book off the shelf, excruciating. The condition is a common presentation of what has recently been described as the musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause, an "often-unrecognized" collection of symptoms "largely influenced by estrogen flux."

Since 2011, Drummond has run accredited continuing education classes on perimenopause for providers of all disciplines, so that the signs of hormonal changes "are picked up faster by someone," she said.

Okafor created Perry Academy, an online perimenopause certification program, last year for the same reason. "Many specialties don't feel responsible for the topic of perimenopause," Okafor said. "It should not only be the ob-gyn. It should not only be the primary care physician. It should be everybody because it is in all parts of our body."

Get yourself a doctor who gets it

When doctors don't have the answers they need, women do their own digging.

At 37, Heather Barry thought she might have been dying. Each day seemed to bring a new combination of random ailments. She was tired and achy. She developed plantar fasciitis and a bone spur in her heel. Her menstrual cycle shifted. She had constipation and acid reflux. She got panic attacks. She was trying to get ahead at her job as a customer service representative for an electric company in Phoenix, but her mind was fuzzy and she was only sleeping four hours a night.

Over the course of a year, she saw a general practitioner, a gastroenterologist and a neurologist, and made multiple visits to urgent care and the emergency room. Blood tests, ultrasounds, X-rays and a CT scan turned up nothing meaningful. Finally, she went online.

"I came across this list of 'The 66 symptoms of perimenopause' or something like that, and it was a total light bulb moment. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have half of the symptoms on this list,'" Barry, now 43, told CNN.

(A 2025 study identified 72 symptoms associated with the menopause transition and an October review estimates that women have, on average, seven at a time.)

She brought her concerns to a gynecologist, who agreed with her assessment. Now, Barry said, she is medicated and "rolling with it."

Mahalingaiah said she also sees patients doing a lot of their own research. "They are talking with friends, searching online and using social media to compare experiences and to make medical decisions," she said, adding that she does not recommend buying hormone therapy off the internet.

Over the past several years, celebrities including Naomi Watts and Gabrielle Union have been talking openly about menopause. Oprah Winfrey and her editors have a new book all about it. Thanks to the conversations happening online and on group chats, women are learning what happens in the years leading up to onset.

The discussion has even made its way to Capitol Hill. "We're not talking about a few months of a woman's life that she's going to white-knuckle through," gynecologist Dr. Suzanne Fenske, assistant clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital, told senators in mid-September during the first-ever congressional hearing focused on menopause care.

Serious consequences are at stake.

In the postmenopausal years, women are at increased risk of atherosclerosis and heart disease (the No. 1 killer of women in the US), as well as osteoporosis and bone fractures — which themselves are associated with a higher risk of dying from other causes.

For a long time, Fadal said, she didn't worry much about the creeping effects of waning estrogen. "I went, 'Well, I can't sleep, but that's not going to kill me,'" she recalled. "'I'm gaining some weight. That's not going to kill me.'" But when she started learning more about the health ramifications of menopause, her attitude changed.

What you do in perimenopause "is teeing you up for the next 30 years," she said.

The primary treatment options for perimenopause symptoms are hormonal birth control, intrauterine devices or IUDs, and hormone replacement therapy. For decades, doctors were reluctant to prescribe HRT over fears that it increased cancer risk — a concern since overturned. Now, following new guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration, hormone patches have become so popular that there are nationwide shortages.

Two nonhormonal medications for hot flashes and night sweats have been released in the past few years. Doctors sometimes treat the symptoms with antidepressants. Lifestyle changes — like eating healthy and exercising regularly — can counteract weight gain and promote better sleep and strong bones, while cognitive behavioral therapy has been shown effective in mitigating insomnia, hot flashes and mood issues.

Some symptoms resolve in time. Hot flashes eventually stop, which makes it easier to sleep. And mental processing seems to become more manageable after menopause, when the wild hormonal swings abate, Brizendine said.

If your doctor fails to recognize the symptoms of perimenopause, isn't prepared to treat you for them or dismisses your concerns, experts say find another one. The Menopause Society maintains a searchable database of clinicians trained in menopause medicine. Perry Academy and the Integrative Women's Health Institute also have directories of practitioners who have completed their certifications. And online healthcare companies specializing in women's health in midlife are popping up to fill in the gaps.

It's important to work with a doctor to rule out other medical conditions — such as thyroid disease, anemia, mood disorders and medication side effects — that could be contributing to symptoms.

Perimenopause can be confusing, maddening, painful and scary. It can shake a woman's sense of self and make her question her place in the world. But the transitional phase is also a "window of opportunity," Okafor said. "We're starting to understand now, it's the time to check your heart, check your bones" and do whatever it takes to wrestle back control and secure a healthier future.

"It's the whole second half of your life, for God's sake," Brizendine said.