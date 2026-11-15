Locals in the NFL: Dalton Schultz, Kaden Elliss highlight injury-riddled week for locals

SALT LAKE CITY — Injuries took its toll in Week 10, making it a quieter week than usual for Locals in the NFL.

With several big names sidelined, two former Utah prep stars stepped into the spotlight.

Dalton Schultz caught just one pass in the Houston Texans' 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but it was a big one. The former Bingham High standout hauled in an 11-yard touchdown with 9:20 left, giving Houston a 24-20 lead it eventually surrendered.

In New Orleans, former Judge Memorial athlete Kaden Elliss was a one-man wrecking ball for the Saints in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won on a last-second field goal.

Elliss led all tacklers with 15 stops, including a sack among his two tackles for loss. The son of 1995 NFL first-round pick Luther Elliss also was credited with a pass breakup.

Kaden Elliss with the SPIN 😵‍💫 📺 FOX https://t.co/8bzfhtvLv4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2026

Houston Texans (3-6)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught one an 11-yard touchdown on offense

Stroud to Schultz for the lead! HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tKh6wVOchB — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

New Orleans Saints (3-6)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 10

Emergency third QB for Week 10 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught two passes for 14 yards on offense

Starting receiver caught two passes for 14 yards on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made five tackles on defense

Starting safety made five tackles on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had a game-high 15 tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss while playing every snap on defense

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Starting left tackle played all 64 snaps on offense

Starting left tackle played all 64 snaps on offense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver did not record a stat while playing 19 snaps on offense

Reserve receiver did not record a stat while playing 19 snaps on offense Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded one tackle on defense

Starting nose tackle recorded one tackle on defense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made two tackles while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker made two tackles while playing mostly on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled five tackles on defense

Kingsley Suamataia at 326 pounds running 18 mph is not fair to linebackers 😳 https://t.co/AkJ1RUnw8L — College Sports (@alldaycollege) November 15, 2026

Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

No locals on the active roster

Cleveland Browns (6-4)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker had two tackles while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker had two tackles while playing mostly on special teams Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense and played all 68 snaps

Started at left tackle on offense and played all 68 snaps Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tight end played one snap on offense

Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Reserve linebacker recorded one sack on defense

Reserve linebacker recorded one sack on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, DB, Utah: Reserve defensive back played only on special teams

Green Bay Packers (6-4)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 17-of-27 passes for 220 yards one touchdown and one interception

Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back on injured reserve

Jordan Love on the offensive line play vs. the Vikings and what he needs to do better: "It's not like they did anything we haven't seen on film... And it's not all just the line, we've got to have better concepts to be able to get those balls out quicker, I gotta do a better job finding of where I can go with the ball to get it out quicker." Minnesota had eight sacks today, Green Bay had allowed nine sacks in the six games before this one. #Packers — Carson Fowler (@CarsonFowlerTV) November 16, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2)

No locals on the active roster

Tennessee Titans (1-8)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Was inactive for Week 10

Was inactive for Week 10 Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety played nine snaps on defense and had three tackles

Reserve safety played nine snaps on defense and had three tackles Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played nine snaps on defense, finishing with four tackles

Miami Dolphins (1-8)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety recorded one tackle while playing mostly on special teams

Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

No locals on the active roster

Carolina Panthers (4-5)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Remains on injured reserve (hamstring)

Remains on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker tallied a team-high nine tackles and intercepted a pass on defense

Shough's pass is tipped and picked by Devin Lloyd! CARvsNO on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qk2YTor0QA — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

New York Jets (2-8)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver was inactive for Week 10

Buffalo Bills (8-1)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded five tackles, a tackle for a loss, and one QB hit on defense

Starting safety recorded five tackles, a tackle for a loss, and one QB hit on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Starting tight end caught two passes for 58 yards on offense

Starting tight end caught two passes for 58 yards on offense Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end played 26 snaps on offense

Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver and kick return specialist caught one pass for eight yards on offense. Returned two kickoffs for 50 yards and four punts for 25 yards

Reserve receiver and kick return specialist caught one pass for eight yards on offense. Returned two kickoffs for 50 yards and four punts for 25 yards Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played mostly on special teams

Las Vegas Raiders (4-6)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Made went 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 43, with one extra point

Made went 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 43, with one extra point Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had four tackles and half a sack on defense

Starting cornerback had four tackles and half a sack on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Reserve guard did not play a snap on offense

Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Week 9

Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Starting running back had five carries for 14 yards on offense

Starting running back had five carries for 14 yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver caught one pass for 21 yards on offense, added on tackle on special teams

CARSON BECK CONNECTS! Beck delivers a 21 yard pass over the middle to Simi Fehoko. Great early connection from Arizona's rookie QB #RiseUpRedSea | #RamsHouse https://t.co/8RWfBV15pO — Draevok (@1DRVOK) November 15, 2026

San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker led 49ers with 11 tackles and one QB hit on defense

Fred Warner with ANOTHER punch-out. The 49ers didn't challenge the call, and the Cowboys kept possession. https://t.co/trgLdBY4Nd — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 15, 2026

Dallas Cowboys (4-6)

No locals on the active roster

Cincinnati Bengals (7-2)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Returned to practice on November 12 but remained unavailable for Week 10 Sunday Night Football as he recovers from a Week 3 hamstring injury

Returned to practice on November 12 but remained unavailable for Week 10 Sunday Night Football as he recovers from a Week 3 hamstring injury Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for an average of 42.5 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had team-high seven carries for 15 yard, caught five passes for 26 yards on offense

New England Patriots (5-5)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve tackle played 15 snaps offensive snaps

Reserve tackle played 15 snaps offensive snaps Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had 10 tackles on defense

Starting linebacker had 10 tackles on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played one snap on offense while contributing on special teams

Reserve tight end played one snap on offense while contributing on special teams Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted eight times for an average of 45.5 yards. Pinned two kicks inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 57 yards

Detroit Lions (7-2)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried six times for 28 yards, caught one pass for 17 yards on offense

Washington Commanders (3-5-1)

Tanoa Togiai, OG, Utah: Reserve lineman was inactive for Week 10

New York Giants (5-3-1)