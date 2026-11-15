Aidan Hutchinson grabs knee after sack celebration, heads to Lions locker room for evaluation

Posted - Nov. 15, 2026 at 8:07 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson addresses the media during a press conference after an NFL football practice in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson addresses the media during a press conference after an NFL football practice in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lennart Preiss)

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MUNICH — Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson appeared to hurt his right knee while celebrating a sack on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter on Sunday.

Hutchinson leaped in the air but went straight to the ground after landing. He immediately grabbed his right knee. He stayed down and eventually was able to walk to the blue tent for evaluation.

He then walked gingerly to the locker room.

Hutchinson had sacked Maye on third down at the Detroit 15-yard line on New England's first drive. Andy Borregales then kicked a 33-yard field goal.

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